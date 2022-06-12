EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar set to be back with Raksha Bandhan - Here's what we know

The success and failure of any film depends on two key factors - the conflict and the emotions. Most of the films that fail falter either on emotions or on the conflict and at times, both. It's these 2 factors that make the audience root for the protagonist. And the talk in the industry is that Akshay Kumar's next, Raksha Bandhan rides on a relatable conflict leading to right emotions.

"It's the return of Akshay Kumar to the genre that got him a lot of success from 2016 to 2019. It's a small town story of how a brother stands by his sisters under all circumstances with a parallel romantic track with Bhumi Pednekar," revealed a source, adding further that director Aanand L Rai has captured the small town vibe with a lot of underdog humour. The emotions are said to be rooted in Indian traditions, making the subject a little more palatable for the audience in tier 2 and 3 markets, apart from just the metros.

"The trailer cut is ready and it will be out very soon," the source informed, adding further that the trailer has the flavour of underdog humour and colour, making it a perfect Raksha Bandhan weekend release. "While Akshay Kumar films usually have a short 28 day campaign, this time around the makers will be extensively promoting the film for 5 to 6 weeks," the source added.

Raksha Bandhan marks the reunion of Akshay and Bhumi after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which co-incidentally was again a Independence Day weekend release. It's directed by Aanand L Rai, with Zee as the studio partner. While there has been a trade chatter that the movie is taking a direct to digital route, we confirm that the movie is set to be a theatrical release on August 11, 2022 as scheduled.

The release week of Raksha Bandhan is loaded with holidays - with Raksha Bandhan on August 11, Independence Day on August 15, Parsi New Year on August 16 and Janmashtami on August 18. The same date will see another release in the form of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. If the talk around this Aanand L Rai directorial turns out to be true or false, is something we would know on August 11.

