9 Theatrical Releases This Week (20 to 26 October, 2025): Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, Regretting You, and Thamma

From horrors to romantic comedies and drama, this Diwali week, a bunch of interesting releases are here for you to enjoy! Check out the entire roster of theatrical releases dropping in cinemas this week, from October 20 to October 26, 2025.

1. Dilmaar

A hero and a heroine’s love story, enhanced by their deep-lying love for each other, gets to the surface of this story.

Cast: Ram Gowda, Aditi Prabhudeva, Dimple Hayathi, Sai Kumar

M Chandramouli Language: Kannada

2. Regretting You

An accident uproots the lives of Morgan Grant and her teenage daughter, Clara, as they witness the tragic passing of Morgan’s husband, Chris. Betrayals, a desperation for love, and validation heighten their loss.

Cast: Allison Williams, McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, Scott Eastwood, Clancy Brown.

Josh Boone Language: English

3. Vidhrohi

A skilled and strong policeman gets into the investigation of a series of m*lestation cases that break out in a town.

Cast: Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, Charishma Sreekhar, Ravi Prakash, Thagubothu Ramesh, Madhunandan, Koteswarao

Venkata Subramanyam Vijjana Language: Telugu

4. Blue Moon

Set in the 1940s, it follows the real-life story of lyricist Lorenz Hart, who comes across a former acquaintance at a bar and realizes how different his life is after his musical goes big.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Scott

Richard Linklater Language: English

5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

The story tells the real-life chronicle of the happenings in Bruce Springsteen’s musical journey during the process of creating his 1982 album Nebraska. His life presents a juxtaposition to that of blue-collar workers who try but fail at everything they attempt to undertake.

Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz

Scott Cooper Language: English

6. Last Days

The film tells the story of John Allen Chau, who tries to evangelize the Sentinelese (remote North Sentinel Island), a self-isolated tribe living on North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean. The man in his mid-twenties tries to forge ahead while the police attempt to deter him.

Cast: Sky Yang, Radhika Apte, Ken Leung, Toby Wallace, Naveen Andrews

Justin Lin Language: English

7. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

A dedicated artist comes across a woman who’s poles apart from him and falls in love. Soon, he turns obsessive and threatens to take over their relationship. A crazily involved person and another who seeks freedom walk the thin line of romantic relationships, betrayals, and their impact on life.

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa

Milap Zaveri Language: Hindi

8. Thamma

A journalist learns of his involvement in the legacy of Indian vampires. Curious about his family’s history, he sets out to discover the truth, only to turn into a vampire himself. He then has to confront the leader of the vetalas, all while managing his relationship with a woman from his past and trying his best to save humanity.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal

Aditya Sarpotdar Language: Hindi

9. Bugonia

A high-end company’s CEO gets involved in an unexpected incident as two men kidnap her and accuse her of being an alien. They speculate that she is conspiring against humanity and planning to destroy Earth.

Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, Alicia Silverstone

Yorgos Lanthimos Language: English

