Saiyaara OTT verdict: Here’s what netizens have to say about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic film

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara has finally released on OTT on September 12. Fans had been eagerly waiting for its OTT release, and now that it’s out, netizens are going crazy once again. The craze for this love story has been prevalent ever since its theatrical run, and it had broken several box office records, making the two lead actors overnight stars. Keep scrolling further to see what the verdict of the netizens is after watching the OTT version.

Fans reacting to Saiyaara’s OTT release

Social media is filled with netizens going crazy one more time after Saiyaara’s OTT release. Netizens are going gaga over Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s chemistry and love story. One of the fans wrote, “Biggest W of Saiyaara is the music and the emotions resonating through the screen esp the last 20 mins ahaan and aneet were so good with the acting and their chemistry Such an all timer album esp humsafar and saiyaara title track, so beautiful.” Another fan wrote, “I loved the movie. Superb and both Ahaan & Aneet have done a fabulous job. Mazza aaya movie dekh kar. Kudos to the BGM music director too. Aur ha movie mature hai na ki GenZ ki.”

A third fan wrote, “I don't know I just want to beat the shit out of Mahesh Dalle for some reason.” This comment is followed by others like, “Finished watching Saiyaara rn.. MAN THE CAMERA WORK WAS CRAZY & cinematography? TOP NOTCH!! Banger Album!! It sure felt like an ambitious project with a vision, a Mohit Suri serve. The chemistry was intense like obviously AND Aneet my girl, you have me under your spell.”

Fans had demanded uncut version of Saiyaara

Ahead of the digital drop, a deleted clip from the film went viral on social media, leaving the fans emotional over the characters of Vaani and Krish Kapoor. The deleted clip features Vaani Batra, who visits Manali after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. On the way, Aneet Padda’s character reminisces about her time with Krish. In a flashback moment, she sees herself spending quality time with Ahaan Panday’s character.

Meanwhile, the deleted video got the fans to share their thoughts on social media. One of the users wrote, “So many scenes of Aneet’s solo performance were cut, and it’s really disappointing. A talented actress like her deserved much more screen time, and taking that away feels like a huge injustice to both her and the audience."

Another fan mentioned, “Netflix, you just have one job to do… please give me all the uncut scenes in OTT.”

ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira calls Karisma Kapoor her friend amid ongoing inheritance battle: ‘Priya ne mujhse doori banayi’