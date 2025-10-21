Vash Level 2 Final Box Office: Janki Bodiwala and Hiten Kumar-led film wraps theatrical run at Rs 15 crore

Vash Level 2 wrapped its entire theatrical run under the Rs 15 crore mark at the box office. The psychological supernatural drama opened with Rs 1.15 crore net in India, and closed its box office run at Rs 11.65 crore net (14.75 crore gross). The movie collected around Rs 6 crore net in Gujarati, while the Hindi version netted roughly Rs 5.65 crore.

Given the cost involved, the film's initial numbers were respectable. However, the immense success of the Hindi remake of the original film had significantly amplified the hype and anticipation for this sequel, which the movie ultimately failed to capitalize on. It had a tepid opening and then followed that with a lackluster trend. Its run was essentially over after a 65% drop in the second week, followed by a further 80% plunge in the third week.

The film collected only Rs. 5.5 crore net in Gujarat, which is just not good enough. So much so that Shaitaan, the Hindi remake of the original Vash, netted Rs. 9 crore in Gujarat state, which was seen as an underperformance. Vash Level 2 could reach around half of that.

For the unversed, Vash Level 2 follows the event after 12 years of the first part. The movie was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, who also helmed the original part. The movie stars Janki Bodiwala in the lead role, along with Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Chetan Dahiya.

The movie is now gearing up for its digital debut. It is slated to release on Netflix from October 22 onwards.

