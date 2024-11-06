Vicky Kaushal to reunite with director Rajkumar Hirani for third collaboration; Chhaava actor approached for lead role: Report

Vicky Kaushal's performances in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju and Dunki were widely loved and appreciated by audiences. Since then, Kaushal has firmly established himself in the industry. Now, after two successful collaborations, the latest reports suggest that Hirani has approached Vicky for a third project, this time specifically for a lead role.

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the third time. What makes this special is that it will be the first time he takes on a lead role.

The report further suggests that Hirani has approached Vicky for the lead in his upcoming film after initially considering other contemporaries.

Rajkumar Hirani is known for consistently delivering unique and entertaining films, and Vicky's performances in his previous movies have also stood out.

Regardless of a film's box office performance, one thing that everyone appreciates is Vicky Kaushal's acting prowess, whether it's his dancing, emotional moments, or comedic scenes.

Meanwhile, discussing Kaushal's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshay Khanna. Initially scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, the film's release has now been postponed, according to a recent report by Mid-Day, to avoid clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Additionally, the team is considering an earlier release date, although this has not been confirmed yet. A new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Moving ahead, Kaushal also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. For those unaware, Ranbir and Vicky will play the characters of Indian Armed force officers in Love & War.

Recently, numerous pictures and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have gone viral following their recent trip to Jodhpur. In addition to their popular video from the Jodhpur airport, a fan page shared a photo of the two actors posing with an Air Force officer, while another showed Kapoor happily posing with a fan.

Pinkvilla recently reported that Love & War will go on floors from November 7, 2024, in Mumbai. The movie will hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

