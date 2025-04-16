Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly snap up expansive 7-acre land in Thane area for Rs 9.85 crore

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty have jointly purchased 7 acres of undivided land from a larger 30-acre, 17-guntha plot situated in Owale, Thane West. The deal, valued at Rs 9.85 crore, was officially registered in March 2025.

Documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), accessed by Square Yards, reveal that the deal includes seven acres of undivided land, equivalent to 28,327.95 square metres or approximately 33,879.58 square yards—within a broader 30-acre and 17-guntha land parcel. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 68.96 lakh, along with registration fees of Rs 30,000.

Advertisement

Owale, situated in Thane West near the well-known Ghodbunder Road, enjoys a strategic location between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali.

Positioned along one of the main arterial roads, it offers seamless connectivity between Thane West and both the Eastern and Western Express Highways. This advantageous setting provides easy access to major commercial centers across Thane, Mumbai, and the western suburbs.

In October 2024, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty purchased a property worth Rs 8.01 crore in Khar West, as per registration documents examined by Square Yards. Reports at the time indicated that the father-son duo acquired the asset through a bank auction.

The deal was completed in October 2024, incurring a stamp duty of Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration charge of Rs 30,000.

KL Rahul, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, is celebrated for his adaptability across all formats of the game. He has held the position of vice-captain for the national team and has also led teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Advertisement

Among his many accolades, Rahul has been honored with the CEAT T20 International Cricketer of the Year award and consistently ranks among India’s leading run-scorers.

Suniel Shetty, a seasoned Bollywood actor and entrepreneur, has featured in more than 100 films spanning action, drama, and comedy genres.

Professionally, he is set to appear in the upcoming film Kesari Veer, alongside Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma, and others. He is also part of the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, reuniting with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

ALSO READ: Costao: Ahead of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s thriller, 5 real-life hero movies on OTT you can’t miss