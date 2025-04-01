Athiya Shetty’s husband KL Rahul is cutest new dad in town and him describing his daughter will bring smile on your face

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, actress Athiya Shetty, and her cricketer-husband, KL Rahul, embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl on March 24, 2025. Ever since, the duo has been showered with love and warm wishes from all corners. Now, the doting new dad KL Rahul has finally opened up about his little one, and his adorable words are sure to melt hearts!

A day before the match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025, KL Rahul had a sweet exchange with Nitish Kumar Reddy during a training session. The SunRisers' all-rounder asked, "How is your baby?" to which Rahul warmly responded, "Good." When Nitish followed up with, "Cute?" the star cricketer couldn’t help but smile and say, "Cute. Obviously, I will say cute."

He then went on to describe how tiny she is, making for an absolutely heartwarming moment that we definitely can’t miss.

Meanwhile, on March 28, Athiya Shetty gave fans a glimpse of a beautifully arranged ritual setup on her Instagram stories. She shared an image of two ornately decorated plates, one brimming with flower petals and another decorated with pink roses, vermilion, and rice, all elements traditionally used in Hindu ceremonies. She also inscribed 'aum' at the top of the picture, adding a spiritual touch.

The Hero actress’ mother, Mana Shetty, later re-shared the Instagram story, adding a red heart and nazar emoji, hinting at a special celebration. While Athiya hasn't explicitly mentioned the occasion, it seems likely that the family is marking the arrival of their newest member with a traditional welcome ceremony.

Earlier, on March 24, 2025, Athiya and KL Rahul announced the beautiful news of their baby girl’s birth through a heartfelt Instagram post. They shared an image of two swans with the message, "Blessed with a baby girl." To celebrate this special occasion and to be by his family's side, the cricketer took a brief break from the IPL matches and rushed home.

