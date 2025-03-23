Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur turn heads as they jet off from airport after Sikandar trailer launch; WATCH

On March 23, 2025, Salman Khan attended the grand trailer launch of his upcoming action-thriller, Sikandar, in Mumbai. The star-studded event had several viral moments that took social media by storm. After quickly wrapping the trailer launch, the superstar changed into comfortable clothes and was spotted jetting off from Mumbai’s private airport. Soon after, he was joined by his family friend, Iulia Vantur. Check it out!

ALSO READ: Sikandar Trailer Launch

Salman Khan and singer-performer Iulia Vantur share a very lovely bond. She is often spotted attending all the events of the Khan family. Vantur also never loses any opportunity to make the members of the Bollywood family feel extra special on their big days. On March 23, 2025, the Sikandar actor was spotted leaving Mumbai from Kalina airport. Soon after, the paparazzi also spotted the female model, TV presenter, and actress making an entry at the same private airport.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur spotted at a private airport:

Some visuals suggested that the Sultan actor landed in Jamnagar after wrapping up the grand trailer launch of Sikandar in Mumbai. For a comfortable travel, the bhaijaan of Bollywood was spotted donning a blue t-shirt, which he paired with formal pants and chunky shoes. Khan was escorted by his security personnel to his swanky luxury vehicle.

Upon reaching the airport, the superstar was lovingly greeted by a cute little fan. Proving he is a kind-hearted soul, the Tiger 3 actor made the girl’s day by shaking hands and interacting with her.

Advertisement

Salman Khan brings a smile to the face of little fan:

At Sikandar’s trailer launch on March 23, 2025, Salman made a dashing entry. The superstar was spotted donning a blue t-shirt. He layered it up with a formal blazer and completed his look with formal pants and chunky shoes. He was also joined by his co-star, Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna, who looked stylish in western wear.

Apart from them, actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Anjini Dhawan also came to the event. Helmed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-thriller is all set to be theatrically released on March 30, 2025.