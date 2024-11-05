Azaad Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn highlights legacy of Maharana Pratap’s ‘wafadar ghoda’, debutants Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani shine

The makers of Azaad have unveiled the teaser for the upcoming film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan, nephew of actor Ajay Devgn, alongside Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon. With a talented cast that includes Singham Again actor and Diana Penty, the film based on Maharana Pratap's 'Wafadar ghoda' Azaad is all set to offer an exciting, action-filled experience.

The teaser opens by providing a glimpse into the epic tale set against the backdrop of the historic Battle of Haldighati. It features Maharana Pratap, who led a valiant army of eight to nine thousand against a formidable rival force of forty thousand.

The trailer highlights the majestic horse of Maharana Pratap, described as "tall as an elephant," "slender-necked like a peacock," and "quick as lightning," capable of leaping across valleys.

The film promises to explore the deep bond between brave warriors and their loyal horses, setting the stage for an action-packed adventure. The caption read, "Har jung mein, har bahadur yodha ke sath, ek wafadaar ghoda zaroor raha hai"

Fans were quick to react to the teaser. One fan commented, "Osm Teaser". One mentioned, "Congratulations Aaman for your first film". One wrote, "Looking amazing sir ji".

Pinkvilla earlier reported that director Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film is being produced on a grand scale.

The source revealed that the narrative requires a combination of a young actor and a seasoned star, and the director found the ideal pairing in Aaman Devgan and Ajay Devgn.

It further mentioned that a character has been developed for Ajay that presents him in a way that audiences have never experienced before. Additionally, the source noted that a distinctive look has been created for the Singham Again star, which is expected to surprise everyone.

Another insider mentioned that both Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn needed to undergo various training sessions, which they began before filming.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor. Created under the banners of RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters next January.

