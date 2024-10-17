Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique appeals for justice; says 'My family is broken, his death shouldn't go in vain'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Maharashtra's former minister Baba Siddique lost his life in an assailant attack in Bandra, Mumbai last week. His close friends from Bollywood, including Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, visited the hospital after his demise. Siddique's MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, recently appealed for justice on social media. Zeeshan shared that his family is broken and his death shouldn't go in vain.

On October 17, Zeeshan Siddique took to X (formerly Twitter) to post an emotional note after losing his father, Baba Siddique. In the post, Zeeshan remembered his late dad by stressing how he protected and saved the lives of "poor innocent people".

Talking about how his family is coping with the loss, Siddique's son Zeeshan expressed that they are "broken". He added that the late politician's murder shouldn't go in vain.

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain," the Maharashtra MLA tweeted.

In his tweet, Zeeshan highlighted that his family seeks justice after the late politician's demise. "I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!" read his tweet further.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Earlier in the evening, Zeeshan Siddique posted a childhood video of himself and his late father, Baba Siddique on Instagram as he was missing him. Zeeshan reminisced about spending time with his dad through childhood memories. In the caption, he wrote, "My papa."

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near Zeeshan's office in Bandra at 9:30 pm on Dussehra (October 12). Soon after his demise, the police arrested two attackers, Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. The third attacker, Shiv Kumar Gautam from UP, is on the run.

Siddique was hit by bullets in his stomach and chest during the attack. The late politician was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, his close friend, superstar Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ security. Salman has been allegedly targeted by the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang for many years.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

