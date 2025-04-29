Babil Khan confesses being clueless about where dad Irrfan Khan’s life lessons are taking him: ‘I wouldn’t like to…’

Babil Khan, son of the legendary actor Irrfan Khan, has officially stepped into the world of acting, carrying forward his father's rich legacy. While talent clearly runs in his blood, Babil recently shared that he is unsure where his dad’s life lessons are taking him, but added, "I wouldn't like to plan anything, but I would like to explore what happens with that."

In a conversation with Filmfare, Babil Khan shared that he believes he resembles his father, Irrfan Khan, inheriting his father's eyes and his mother Sutapa Sikdar’s eye bags.

He mentioned that he feels he has received the best of both worlds. Babil described his mother as a warrior and likened her to a queen and even a tiger, highlighting the strength he sees in her. He added that he has also inherited his father's perspective on life and the education that came from his experiences.

Babil further stated that he is unsure where this inheritance will lead him but expressed his desire to explore it without making any fixed plans.

In another interview with The Lallantop, the Logout actor reflected on how, after the passing of his father, Irrfan Khan, the spotlight unexpectedly shifted onto him, something he admitted he wasn’t prepared for. Babil recalled a powerful memory that stayed with him: when his father’s body was being taken from the hospital to the funeral, the streets were filled with fans, despite the risks posed by Covid-19.

Many were seen crying, simply wanting a final glimpse of the beloved actor. He shared that witnessing such heartfelt emotion made him feel a deep responsibility to give back, as it was not just his personal grief but a collective loss shared by many.

Babil further revealed that while he was trying to honor that love by sharing memories, he was later accused of using his father's death to boost his own acting career.

Clarifying his stance, he emphasized that if he had been exploiting the situation, he wouldn't still be auditioning for roles today. Babil made his acting debut in Anvitaa Dutt’s 2022 film Qala, which premiered on Netflix India, and stressed that his intention was always to reciprocate the overwhelming love and support shown to his family.

