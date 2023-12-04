EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut

Over the last two years, Pinkvilla has been the first to give several updates on the Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. While principal shoot of BMCM is already completed, the action-packed entertainer, produced by Pooja Entertainment with AAZ Films, is currently in the post production stage. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the promotional campaign of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan begins in January with a teaser.

An action packed teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on the way

According to sources close to the development, Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani and team are ready to launch an action-packed teaser during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. “The teaser cut is locked and loaded with action featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It’s in the final stages of post-production at the moment and the team is committed to bring it during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. The teaser will screen all across with the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter, as team BMCM will be locking a deal with cinema owners for a big splash on big screen,” revealed a source close to the development.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release on Eid 2024 as scheduled

There have been some loose talks in the industry about delay in release of Bade Miyan Chota Miyan, however, our source confirms that the film will release as scheduled during the Eid 2024 weekend. “The teaser will reaffirm the Eid 2024 release, and will mark the beginning of a near 75-day marketing campaign. It’s a pure big-ticket entertainer with action, comedy, drama, thrill and music and the makers will be going big with all aspects towards the festive release,” the source added. To set things straight again, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is not a remake to the 1998 comic caper but an original action thriller with the same title.

We hear that the people are very charged up taking the teaser of BMCM as AAZ has presented Akshay and Tiger in larger-than-life avatar that the fans would love to see them in. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on BMCM.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki Trailer out on December 5