Bandish Bandits actress Aaliyah Qureishi drops BIG update on Season 3 of musical drama, and it's not what fans were hoping

One of Prime Video's most beloved musical dramas, Bandish Bandits, made a beautiful comeback with Season 2 in December 2024, leaving fans eager for more. But those waiting for a Season 3 may be in for a letdown as actress Aaliyah Qureishi recently revealed that the series won't return for another installment.

Yes, you heard that right! In a conversation with News 18, Aaliyah Qureishi said, "Honestly, I don't think there's going to be a Season 3." She added, "While we were filming Season 2, Anand Sir was pretty clear that it would be the final chapter. He said everything he wanted to say about these characters, and I respect that."

The Bandish Bandits actress shared that though some character arcs were left open-ended, that was intentional. The show chose to reflect the messiness of real life, where not all relationships find closure, and not every storyline ends with a happy resolution.

Aaliyah added that the show was never built like a typical rom-com. Instead, it was more about music, purpose, and the emotional depth of being an artist rather than just romantic conclusions.

She also shared that if a third season were to happen, she'd love to see her character, Ananya, grow through her art and find peace within herself, whether or not romance is part of that path.

The actress wants to revisit her beloved character but believes there's something meaningful in letting stories end naturally, without stretching them unnecessarily.

Aaliyah Qureishi also opened up about her character, Ananya, and admitted it was a transformative experience for her. She shared that the role helped her understand strength in softness and the resilience it takes to stay true to yourself, even through pain. She added, "If this is the end of her story, I'm at peace with that. And if it's not… well, I'm ready to find her again."

Bandish Bandits struck a chord with audiences during the pandemic because of its unique blend of classical music and contemporary storytelling. The much-awaited second season started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, 2024. It stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar.

