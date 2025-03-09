Nadaaniyan's Aaliyah Qureshi reveals Ibrahim Ali Khan’s off-screen vibe and Khushi Kapoor’s work ethic; ‘It never felt like…’

Nadaaniyan just premiered on Netflix this Friday, bringing back the magic of romance and comedy. Actor Aaliyah Qureishi, part of the film’s young and vibrant cast, opened up about her experience on set. She described the lead duo, calling Ibrahim Ali Khan the ‘life of the party’ and Khushi Kapoor the ‘disciplined’ one, adding, 'It never felt like there was a weird aura."

In a conversation with Mint, Aaliyah Qureishi spoke about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s presence on set, describing him as warm, fun, and extroverted. She mentioned that he was very welcoming to everyone and that they often spent time together in the van between takes or after shoots.

Calling him the "life of the party," she also revealed that Nadaaniyan was not his first film, though it was the first to be released. She expressed that it was a great experience getting to know him.

In the film, Aaliyah portrays the best friend of the female lead, played by Khushi Kapoor. As a result, many of her scenes required strong on-screen chemistry with Khushi.

Qureishi described Kapoor as a "genuinely sweet and soft-spoken" person and recalled her dedication during the film’s production. She noted that Khushi was highly disciplined, often opting to sleep by 10 or 11 p.m. instead of socializing after long shoot days to prepare for the next day.

According to Aaliyah, Khushi was always the first to arrive on set and remained committed to her work, treating the project with the same enthusiasm as if it were her debut, despite it being her third role. She also praised Khushi’s punctuality and dedication to her fitness routine.

Aaliyah, who has been in the industry for a while and has worked with several big names, shared her perspective on working with star kids like Ibrahim and Khushi. When asked if she ever sensed the aura of stardom around them, she explained that she approaches every actor on set without considering their background, as it could interfere with her performance.

She emphasized that during scenes requiring her to act angry or rude towards Khushi, focusing on her co-star’s lineage would have made it difficult to perform naturally.

Aaliyah stated that she takes her work seriously and always arrives on set with a fresh mindset—something she noted Ibrahim and The Archies actor also did. As a result, she never felt any sense of hierarchy or an intimidating aura while working with them.