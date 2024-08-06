Before Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan’s Heyy Babyy x Hauli Hauli creates buzz; fans say ‘craziest collab of 2024’

Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan are gearing up to share the screen in the upcoming film Khel Khel Mein. The makers have been keeping the excitement high by releasing first-look posters, songs, and trailers lately. In the first track, Hauli Hauli, viewers saw glimpses of Fardeen and Kumar recreating the iconic hook step from Heyy Babyy. Now, a new Instagram reel features Riteish Deshmukh joining in to add to the fun and chaos.

Akshay, Fardeen, and Riteish took to Instagram to share a collaborative post featuring the trio recreating the iconic hook step from Heyy Babyy, combined with steps from Hauli Hauli. The video is sure to delight Heyy Babyy fans, as the trio looks fantastic.

The caption read, "When Heyy Babyy meets Hauli Hauli ;) We had a blast doing this khel khel mein, now you guys create your reels with your friends on Hauli Hauli, share with us and we’ll reshare the best ones. Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August, 2024."

Check out the video here:

Fans were quick to react to the video. One wrote, "Ritesh bhai literally went from baby to baba". One wrote, "The craziest collab of 2024". One wrote, "Best collab of the year". One fan commented, "Heyy babyy trio".

The first track from Khiladi Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, titled Hauli Hauli, is poised to be the next major Punjabi dance hit. The song features Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

Advertisement

In this lively dance number, the men are dressed in kurtas while the women dazzle in colorful lehengas and suits. The stars display their dance moves, grooving to the song's infectious rhythm. Fardeen Khan and Akshay Kumar even revisit their famous Heyy Babyy dance step. The track is performed by Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, and Honey Singh.

Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is a comedy of errors focusing on the lives of three couples. A source mentioned that the project focuses on a group of long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game, which leads to the revelation of their secrets and results in hilarious chaos. It was noted that Fardeen plays one of Akshay's friends in the film and is excited to return to comedy after a 13-year hiatus.

Khel Khel Mein is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. The movie will face a box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree 2.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar has a couple of movies in his lineup including Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi. He also has Sajid Nadidadwala's Housefull 5 in the pipeline. Nadiadwala has already roped in Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nana Patekar alongside Akshay, however, the casting is far from being complete.

According to our sources, the fifth Housefull film has a complete makeover as the mad fun between these characters unfolds on a cruise. “It’s a comic thriller, where one episode brings the house down inside a cruise. The idea is to introduce a new flavor of comedy with Housefull 5,” the source informed.

ALSO READ: Khel Khel Mein song Hauli Hauli OUT: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu deliver groovy track; Fardeen Khan’s Heyy Babyy hook step is unmissable