7 Best Katrina Kaif movies that have captured our hearts: Jab Tak Hai Jaan to Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Throughout almost twenty years in the industry, Katrina Kaif has starred in many hit movies, solidifying her position as a dependable Bollywood star. It's interesting to see how she has improved as an actor over time, becoming a standout performer who can compete with the best talents in the business. Even though Katrina Kaif comes from outside the industry and initially didn't speak Hindi fluently, she has steadily advanced in Bollywood. With each movie, she has shown remarkable determination and growth, which has helped her rise to the pinnacle of success.

Katrina Kaif has starred in a wide range of films, from light-hearted romantic comedies to intense action-packed blockbusters, cementing her status as one of Bollywood's top-earning actors. For those interested in watching her best movies spanning her almost two-decade-long career, we've compiled a definitive list and provided information on where to stream them. Here is a list of some of the best movies of Katrina Kaif.

7 Best Katrina Kaif movies that have our hearts:

1. Namastey London - 2007

IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

7.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, romance

Comedy, Drama, romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

This movie truly launched Katrina Kaif's career. Although she debuted in Bollywood with Boom alongside Amitabh Bachchan and appeared in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and had a cameo in Sarkar, it was in Namastey London that Kaif demonstrated her acting prowess.

In this movie, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar shared great chemistry, which resulted in them working together on many more films. She portrayed her character with confidence and also showed a gentle side. With her lively presence and energetic performance, she brought her character to life. Kaif handled the nuances of her role adeptly, showing considerable improvement and maturity.

2. Rajneeti - 2010

IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

7.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah

Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Prakash Jha

This role was different from the glamorous characters we usually see Katrina Kaif play in movies. In this film, Katrina portrayed Indu Pratap, a complex character who goes through significant changes. From facing unreciprocated love and a loveless marriage to entering the political arena, she undergoes a transformation that leads her to become the chief minister. Her portrayal effectively depicts the evolution of her character, starting as a naive young woman and ending up as a strong individual who finds resilience after going through hardships.

3. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan - 2011

IMDB Rating: 5.9 / 10

5.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Comedy, Drama, Family Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, Ali Zafar

Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, Ali Zafar Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Although Ali Abbas Zafar's movie might not have had the strongest storyline, Katrina Kaif's performance was certainly remarkable. Playing Dimple, a lively and outspoken woman with a warm heart, Kaif mesmerized viewers. Despite the mixed reception of the film, Kaif's effortless portrayal of her character earned her praise, including a nomination for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

4. Ek Tha Tiger - 2012

IMDB Rating: 5.6 / 10

5.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Romance, Thriller, Adventure Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Rajendra Sethi , Girish Karnad,

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Rajendra Sethi , Girish Karnad, Director: Kabir Khan

Ek Tha Tiger was the movie that really put Katrina in the spotlight as an emerging action star. It had all the right ingredients for such a role – a spy from a neighboring country and also a woman involved in a secret mission with classified nuclear intelligence. Opposite Salman Khan, Katrina starred in the movie where Salman's character is a RAW agent sent to Dublin for a secret mission. His task is to investigate an Indian nuclear scientist who might be sharing confidential data with Pakistan.

In the film, Katrina portrays Zoya, a caretaker, and she and Tiger develop a romantic bond until her true identity as a Pakistani ISI agent is revealed. Released in 2012, the movie was a huge success and led to sequels like Tiger Zinda Hai and others.

5. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani - 2009

IMDB Rating: 6.4 / 10

6.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action, Musical

Comedy, Action, Musical Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Govind Namdev, Dolly Bindra, Upen Patel

Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Govind Namdev, Dolly Bindra, Upen Patel Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

In this romantic film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani from 2009, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif portrayed a sweet couple. Katrina's character, Jenny, is a Christian girl who faces misunderstandings with her step-parents but discovers love with a rich politician's son. Hoping for a fairy-tale ending with him, she seeks help from Prem to rescue her lover from kidnappers, and in the process, Prem falls for her. The movie and its songs gained immense popularity.

6. Merry Christmas - 2024

IMDB Rating: 6.4 / 10

6.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Comedy, Drama, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Director: Sriram Raghavan, Anna Condo

Merry Christmas revolves around Albert, who returns home on Christmas Eve after a long absence. He encounters Maria and her mute daughter during the festivities, and what begins as a night of romance quickly turns into a harrowing ordeal. In the film, Katrina Kaif portrays the character Maria. Katrina's performance captures the enigmatic nature of Maria, contributing to the film's atmosphere of mystery and romance. The film explores themes of loss, connection, and the darker aspects of human nature amidst the backdrop of Christmas celebrations.

7. Jab Tak Hai Jaan - 2012

IMDB Rating: 6.7 / 10

6.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Katrina Kaif , Anushka Sharma , Anupam Kher , Rishi Kapoor , Sharib Hashmi , Neetu Singh , Sarika

Shah Rukh Khan , Katrina Kaif , Anushka Sharma , Anupam Kher , Rishi Kapoor , Sharib Hashmi , Neetu Singh , Sarika Director: Yash Chopra

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, directed by the renowned Yash Chopra, features Katrina Kaif alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a romantic drama. In the film, Katrina plays Meera, a woman caught between her past and present romances. Her performance, along with the movie's touching music, offers audiences a memorable cinematic journey.

Katrina's chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan's character adds layers to the romantic storyline, creating moments of intensity and tenderness. Her performance in the film received praise for its sincerity and vulnerability, contributing to the overall impact of the narrative.

