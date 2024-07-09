Luv Sinha drops heartfelt post to wish parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam; leaves out sister Sonakshi Sinha from family pic

Sonakshi Sinha's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, are celebrating their wedding anniversary on July 9, 2024. To mark this special occasion, Sona's brother Luv Sinha took to social media and shared a family picture to wish their parents. Interestingly, the picture did not include The Dabangg actress.

Luv Sinha drops family picture without Sonakshi Sinha to wish Mom and Dad on wedding anniversary

Taking to Instagram stories, Luv shared a family picture featuring dad, mom, and brother Kussh Sinha to extend heartfelt wishes to their parents on their wedding anniversary. However, the family picture did not include their sister and actress Sonakshi, adding more fuel to ongoing rumors about a rift stemming from Luv's purported absence from her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Alongside the post, Luv penned a sweet note for his parents, saying, "Happy anniversary to my amazing parents. We feel blessed to have been born as your children and are grateful for every moment we share with you."

Check it out here:

Brother Luv Sinha's absence from Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi married her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony attended by her parents and several close friends and celebrities. Several videos and pictures of the Son Of Sardar actress from the event went viral on social media, and fans noticed that her brothers Luv and Kussh were not present for the occasion.

Following the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception attended by Bollywood stars and close relatives, but her brothers were notably absent.

While Kussh mentioned being present at the wedding, Luv recently revealed that he decided not to attend the event. Earlier, Luv clarified via a tweet that the quote about not associating with certain individuals was incorrectly attributed to him.

Previously, Luv Sinha told Hindustan Times to allow him a day or two, indicating that he would address all inquiries regarding his reported absence from his sister's wedding if he decided to do so.

