7 best Nana Patekar movies that are as versatile as Welcome actor

Nana Patekar is one of those Indian actors who has survived the test of time and seen Bollywood grow from strength to strength. In the past decades, he has added to the rich history of the Indian film industry with his impressive filmography. Be it a comic caper or an action-thriller, some of the best Nana Patekar movies are still re-watched by cinephiles who look for quality content.

Born as Vishwanath Patekar, Nana made his acting debut with the 1978 drama movie Gaman. He also made a successful career in the Marathi film industry and starred in movies that won him the National Film Award, among other accolades. In this article, we take a look at the impressive acting career of the senior actor and revisit some of his best performances.

7 best Nana Patekar movies that make him a veteran star:

1. The Attacks of 26/11

Cast: Nana Patekar, Sanjeev Jaiswal

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Release year: 2013

Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

The Attacks of 26/11 is one of the movies that hold a huge significance in the history of India. It narrates how ten armed terrorists sailed Mumbai and took away several innocent lives in 72 hours. The movie, which is based on Rommel Rodrigues’s book Kasab: The Face of 26/11, stars Sanjeev Jaiswal in his film debut. Nana Patekar plays the role of Rakesh Maria, the former Director General of Home Guards.

2. Salaam Bombay

Cast: Nana Patekar, Shafiq Syed, Hansa Vithal, Raghuvir Yadav, Irrfan Khan, Anita Kanwar, Raju Bernad

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Release year: 1988

Genre: Crime/Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

Director: Mira Nair

Salaam Bombay! is an Academy Award-nominated movie that holds a huge significance in the career of Nana Patekar. While young Krishna struggles to survive in the slums of Mumbai among the drug dealers and other malaise, the senior actor plays Baba to him. In 1989, it also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

3. Shagird

Cast: Nana Patekar, Zakir Hussain, Mohit Ahlawat, Rimi Sen, Anurag Kashyap

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release year: 2011

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

As Senior Inspector Hanumant Singh, Nana Patekar plays a key role in Shagird. But the greed for money and attempts to track the abductors of his girlfriend made several people fall into a deadly trap, leading to a tragic ending.

4. Welcome

Cast: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Feroz Khan, Mallika Sherawat

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release year: 2007

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

Director: Anees Bazmee

Welcome is one of the best Nata Patekar movies that is a must-watch. In the mass entertainer, the actor drops his angry villainous image and does straight-faced comedy like a pro. His character, Don Uday Shetty, has today become iconic, making him the face of several trending memes.

5. Apaharan

Cast: Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2005

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to watch: Prime Video

Director: Prakash Jha

Apaharan narrates the story of a complex relationship between a father and a son. As they strive to protect their clashing ideologies in Bihar, a powerful politician, don and the mastermind behind the thriving kidnapping industry in the state, Tabrez Alam (played by Nana Patekar) gets in his way. The veteran actor also won accolades for being the Best Villain in the film.

6. Krantiveer

Cast: Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri, Mamta Kulkarni

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 1994

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to watch: Prime Video

Director: Mehul Kumar

Next up in this list of best Nana Patekar movies is Krantiveer. As Pratap Narayan Tilak, the actor kept the audience entertained and impressed critics and fans alike. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of the year and earned him the Nation Films Award for Best Actor in 1995.

7. Agni Sakshi

Cast: Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release year: 1996

Genre: Musical/Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Director: Partho Ghosh

Another film genre that the actor aced is romance. In Agni Shakti, he portrayed the role of Vishwanath for which he won his second National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1997. It is based on the American psychological thriller film Sleeping with the Enemy, starring Julia Roberts.

Last year, Nana Patekar was seen in the medical docudrama film The Vaccine War along with Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Girija Oak, and others.

He also made his directorial debut in 1991 with Prahaar: The Final Attack and produced Marathi language movies like Natsamrat and Aapla Manus. Raajneeti, Angaar, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Shakti: The Power, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Kaala are some of his other movies that shouldn’t be missed.

Do you have any of your Nana Patekar movies to add to this list? Share with us in the comments below.

