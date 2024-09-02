16 best Panchayat dialogues that are ultimate collection of sarcasm, wit, and wisdom

Panchayat series won hearts for its characters and its heartwarming and humorous plot. The comedy series follows the journey of Abhishek, a young engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a government job as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village. Today, we discover some of the best Panchayat dialogues.

The dialogues in Panchayat are a standout feature, often turning everyday situations into hilarious and memorable moments. The characters' interactions are filled with natural banter, playful jabs, and unexpected twists, keeping the audience engaged and entertained. From the village headman's quirky antics to the villagers' candid observations, the dialogues perfectly capture the essence of rural India and its inhabitants.

While many dialogues from the show became fodder for various memes, many others became a hit with the audience. So, here are some of the best Panchayat dialogues you wouldn’t want to miss at all:

16 best Panchayat dialogues that are way more than relatable

1. Kijiye meeting meeting... kheliye meeting meeting... karte rahiye meeting meeting... alhuaa meeting.

This dialogue from the Panchayat Season 3 went viral on social media. People even made various memes of it. The scene takes place when everyone from the village gathers for the meeting in the main office.

2. Fraud chal raha hai 12 ghar mein se 7 Phulera pashchim ko mila hai jidhar Pradhan rehta hai, aur Phulera purab ko mile sirf 4 ghar. Gao ko apne jaise matlabi neta nahi ek doordarshi neta chahiye.

This dialogue comes when village people realize something is happening in their Phulera village.

3. Dekh raha hai Binod...Pradhan ji gussa dikha rahe hain

This is Bhushan one of the best viral dialogues from Panchayat and its all seasons.

4. Samay se pehle koi nahi jayega

One of the most emotional dialogues we saw in Panchayat season 3 is when Prahlad says, Samay se pehle koi nahi jayega. Koi nahi matlab koi nahi.

5. Ek ek cup chai aur bola jaye.

The scene occurs when two of the village people order two cups of chai once again as something exciting is about to happen. As we all say, Tea is important!

6. Wo MLA karna chah raha hai shanti samjhauta to karne dete hain use shanti samjhauta.

7. Kundali mile na mile, vichaaro ka milna bahot zaroori hai. Kya hai ki, agar vichaar nahi mila pura byavahik jeevan ka bhand ho jata hai

This is a dialogue by Vikas Shukla, Office Assistant of Gram Panchayat who gives relationship advice to Abhishek Tripathi, Secretary of Gram Panchayat.

8. Sachiv ji yeh panchayat ka election matha par hai. Toh main kya karun pradhan ji. Accha bhala resign kar raha tha faltu main wapis aa gaya iss gaon mein.

9. Aisa nahin hai ki ghar mein shauchalay nhin hain, lekin khet ke taraf jaate hain, to ghoomne ka ghoomna ho jata hai, aur stomach saaf ho jata hai.

10. Visudh gunda gardi hai yeh

11. Ab Samajh Aaya gaon wale apko banrakas kyu bulate hai

In this scene, Bhushan and his wife enter the Panchayat meeting room and Bhushan starts singing and dancing.

12. Do bachche hai meethi kheer, usse jyada bawasir

Sachiv ji ye sab likhwane se koi fayda hota hai kya jisko jitna bachha paida karna ho karta hi hai, haina

13. Achcha suno, andar maamla thoda tamtamaya hua hai, soch-samajh ke muh kholiyega. Ek kaam kariye, aap muh kholiye hi mat.

14. Road ke liye bhale hi fund lagta ho Vidhayak ji, lekin achcha insaan banne mein fund nhin lagta.

15. Prahlad ji, unko pata chal jayega ki chaar mithai tha, aur ek koi utha liya. Kaise pata chalega? Guests ko teen piece mithai thodi dete hain? Ya toh chaar dete hain ya toh do dete hain…

16. Jab shaadi hoga, bachcha hoga aur 20 hazzar me ghar chalana padega tab aap bhi sharabi ban jayiega

Panchayat is a series that not only provides comedic relief but also offers a thought-provoking exploration of rural life in India. The show's engaging dialogues, relatable characters, and heartwarming moments make it a must-watch for anyone seeking a blend of humor and social commentary.

Through its witty banter and insightful observations, Panchayat leaves a lasting impression on viewers, reminding them of the importance of community, resilience, and the simple joys of life. The show also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik among others.

Discussing the upcoming season, a report by News18 indicated that the creators are not only working on the fourth season but also have plans for a fifth. The report quoted the filmmaker, who mentioned that they have already started writing Season 4 of the series led by Jitendra Kumar. He also pointed out that there is usually no break between seasons for their team, and they have written three or four episodes so far.

Earlier this year, during the promotion of Panchayat Season 3, Mishra mentioned their consideration of both a fourth and a fifth season. He noted that they have a clear plan for Season 4 and are developing a more comprehensive outline for Season 5.

In an interview with PTI, Mishra stated that their process flows seamlessly from one season to the next, with writing for the fourth season already underway. While they have a solid direction for Season 4, they are still in the brainstorming phase for Season 5. According to a Navbharat Times report, the team plans to start filming after the monsoon season, likely around October this year.

