Panchayat: Jitendra Kumar starrer's season 4 is being written; director teases ‘more expansive plan' for 5th installment

Panchayat is one of the most-trending and loved TV series. It brought actors like Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and others to the center stage, and made them a household name in urban and rural India. If you are a die-hard fan of the show, then, you must have already binge-watched Season 3. Well, we have some great news for Panchayat lovers. Director Deepak Kumar Mishra recently confirmed that the fourth season is underway.

A report by News18 suggested that the makers are not just working on the next season but they also have a plan in mind for the fifth instalment. The publication quoted the filmmaker saying that they have started penning Season 4 of the Jitendra Kumar-led series. Spilling more secrets, he added, “There’s usually no transition between seasons for us. We have written three or four episodes of the show.”

While promoting Season 3 of Panchayat earlier this year, Mishra mentioned that they have considered producing Seasons 4 and 5 thus far. “We have a clear vision for Season 4 and a more expansive plan for Season 5,” the helmer was quoted as saying.

Moreover, in a conversation with PTI, he said there are usually no breaks for them between seasons as they have already kickstarted writing the fourth one. While they have a clear vision for season four, they are brainstorming for season five. A Navbharat Times report also indicated that after the rainy season, the team will start shooting for the show, tentatively by October this year.

For the first time, Panchayat premiered on Prime Video in April 2020. It was followed by Season 2 in May 2022 and the third season dropped earlier this year, on May 2024. Looking at the pattern of dropping each season after a gap of two years, reports suggest that the upcoming season will be released sometime in 2026.

Are you eager to see the impressive line-up of actors take you on a rollercoaster ride again? Let us know in the comments.

