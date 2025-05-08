Bhool Chuk Maaf not releasing in theaters; here’s when and where you can watch Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s time travel romance

Well, fans will have to wait a bit longer for Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf as the release has been pushed yet again. But there’s a twist! Instead of hitting theaters, the time travel romance will now premiere directly on an OTT platform. Curious about the release date and where to watch it? Find out below!

When and where to watch Bhool Chuk Maaf

The makers recently took to Instagram and announced that the release date of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has been pushed again. It will now be released on May 16 instead of May 9. Further, they also revealed that the film, which was originally set to release in theaters, will now premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Official trailer and plot of Bhool Chuk Maaf

The story revolves around Ranjan, portrayed by Rajkummar Rao, a love-struck dreamer from a small town. He aims to get a government job to impress his longtime crush, Titli, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. But just when he’s on the brink of fulfilling his desires, life takes an unexpected turn. His wedding day spirals into a bizarre, repetitive loop, trapping him in a never-ending cycle until he can finally find out how to get out.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the city’s vibrant essence, blending classic romantic comedies with a humorous twist just in a perfect way. Well, the fresh take on the iconic track Chor Bazari Phir Se from Love Aaj Kal is making audiences even more excited for the film's release.

Cast and crew of Bhool Chuk Maaf

The film stars Rajkummar Rao in a lead role as Ranjan, showing the essence of a hopeful yet anxious middle-class man dealing with challenges. Baby John actress Wamiqa Gabbi is seen as the female lead in the film. Their fresh pairing is just unmissable. Apart from them, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria will also be seen in important roles. It is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

