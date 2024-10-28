Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan to have 2-minute cameo in Singham Again; Ranbir Kapoor loses temper as paps block his and Alia Bhatt's way

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, killing, and weapons which could be triggering for some readers.

October is about to get over and Diwali festival is upon us. Pinkvilla is back to present major happenings of the last week. If you missed important events from the past few days, then don't forget to go through them below. Now, it is being reported that Salman Khan will have a 2-minute cameo in Singham Again. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor lost his temper as paparazzi blocked his and Alia Bhatt's way in public.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Salman Khan to have a 2-minute cameo in Singham Again

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan will have a cameo in Singham Again. Last week, a Bollywood Hungama report suggested that Salman is expected to make a two-minute-long cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn-starrer. As per the portal, the cameo will be historic and Salman's one of the most memorable appearances.

2. Ranbir Kapoor lost his temperament as paparazzi blocked his way with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently attended the birthday bash of her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan. After the celebration, the couple headed out together and was surrounded by the paparazzi. Ranbir lashed out at the paparazzi for blocking their way and making Alia uncomfortable. His tense moment with the paparazzi was caught on camera as he escorted his wife, Alia towards their car. In a clip on Instagram, the Animal star was heard saying, "kya kar rahe ho aap log?"

Advertisement

3. Aamir Khan in talks with Anurag Basu for Kishore Kumar biopic

Aamir Khan, who will be seen in RS Prasanna's film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has been offered a biopic on the late legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar. Last week, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the superstar has had four to five meetings with director Anurag Basu for the biopic. "Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most," a source close to the development told us.

4. Akshay Kumar to have a cameo in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy?

Akshay Kumar, who has several films lined up in the future, is likely to make a cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In an interview with News18 Showsha, director Anees Bazmee recently opened up about Akshay's possible cameo in the film. Anees stated that he doesn't need to think twice before reaching out to the superstar.

Advertisement

5. Alia Bhatt reacted to claims of 'botox gone wrong'

On October 25, Alia Bhatt hit back at trolls claiming that she underwent a Botox treatment that had "gone wrong". In an Instagram post, Alia mentioned how trolls believe that she has a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking". The actress also expressed her displeasure about the "scientific claims" that suggest that she has paralysis on one side.

6. The Bishnoi community burnt Salman Khan and Salim Khan's effigies

Members of the Bishnoi community staged a protest against Salman Khan in Jaipur on Saturday. As per a Hindustan Times report, the community burnt effigies of Khan and his father, Salim Khan in the city. The Bishnoi group claimed that his father Salim can't "mislead" people with his "false" statements about the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case.

7. Ibrahim Ali Khan hugged Palak Tiwari at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali bash

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali bash last week, was accompanied by his rumored girlfriend, actress Palak Tiwari at the venue. Ibrahim shared a warm hug with Palak and their moment was captured on the camera.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newsmakers of the week: Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan denies allegations of poaching; Shah Rukh Khan wants to play an assassin's role and more