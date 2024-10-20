Bollywood Newsmakers of the week: Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan denies allegations of poaching; Shah Rukh Khan wants to play an assassin's role and more

This past week has been quite eventful in the entertainment industry. From Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, breaking his silence amid death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to Kareena Kapoor Khan admitting that she is affected by public scrutiny over Taimur's name, and Shah Rukh Khan expressing his desire to play the role of an assassin, check out everything that happened this week!

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Salman Khan's father Salim Khan denies superstar's involvement in blackbuck poaching

In a recent interview, Salim Khan shared that his son, Salman Khan, has a deep love for animals. To support this, Salim recounted how the Tiger 3 actor would personally care for his pet dog during its illness and even teared up when the dog passed away. Additionally, Salim mentioned that when he questioned Salman about the alleged involvement in hunting endangered animals, Salman denied any wrongdoing, stating he wasn't present at the location when the incident occurred.

2. Did Kartik Aaryan accidentally reveal Kiara Advani’s appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

In a recent episode of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass at IFP Season 14, Kartik Aaryan talked about his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and addressed rumors regarding the film's climax. He confirmed that two climaxes had indeed been filmed, with only a select few knowing the actual ending, including himself, Vidya Balan, and director Anees Bazmee. Kartik added that even during script distribution, the last 15 pages were withheld from most people, except for a few key individuals.

3. Love & War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming biggie delayed due to Mumbai rains?

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, the production of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has been delayed by two months. A source involved in the project informed the publication that the ongoing Mumbai rains have disrupted the filming schedule, affecting the shoot of the film, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan admits being affected by public scrutiny over son Taimur’s name

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared how her grandfather once advised her to develop a 'heart of stone,' a sentiment she recalled when discussing the controversy over her son Taimur's name shortly after his birth in 2016, which deeply impacted her. Kareena also spoke about how Taimur handles the constant public attention and how she regularly reminds him not to let it inflate his ego.

5. Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wants to play the role of an assassin

Shah Rukh Khan has portrayed a wide range of characters throughout his career, including several villainous roles. In 2023, he captivated audiences with his intense action-packed performances in Pathaan and Jawan while also showcasing his lighter side in Dunki. The Bollywood superstar recently expressed a desire to take on the role of an assassin, sharing that he has developed a fresh approach to portraying a villainous character.

6. Salman Khan House Firing Case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter Sukkha from Haryana

A shooter named Sukkha, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been apprehended by the Navi Mumbai Police in Panipat, Haryana, in connection with the shooting outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's Bandra home. The arrest, made in Sector 29 of Panipat with help from local authorities, involves Sukkha, who hails from Rail Kalan village.

7. Salman Khan buys new bulletproof SUV worth RS 2 crore amid death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Salman Khan has been getting death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Following the recent murder of his close friend, NCP MLA Baba Siddique, in Mumbai, Salman has significantly increased his security. As part of these precautions, the actor has reportedly brought in a second bulletproof vehicle from Dubai, valued at Rs 2 crore, to ensure his safety.

