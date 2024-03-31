Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe reportedly tie knot; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer released

We have come to the last Sunday of March 2024. Before we welcome a new month, let's revisit the top entertaining Bollywood news that buzzed throughout this last week. Firstly, according to reports, Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe got married in Udaipur. On the other hand, the most-awaited trailer of 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was released. Apart from these, several news made headlines.

Here are the top 7 Bollywoodmakers of the Week

1. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe reportedly tied the knot

Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe reportedly tied the knot recently. According to News18, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kicked-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people, and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

As per News18, the wedding was an intimate affair with few Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Taapsee specifically wished for only her closest friends to be present at the ceremony. "Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati was among the guests at her and Mathias’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also flew to Udaipur."

2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer released

On March 26, the makers of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released the eagerly-awaited trailer of the film across various social media platforms.

The 3-minute and 31-second trailer offers a glimpse of some captivating glimpses into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role. The film is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2024.

3. Priyanka Chopra drops inside pictures from Holi 2024 celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared pictures and a video from her celebrating Holi 2024 with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas, and family members. The first snapshot captures Priyanka, Malti, and Nick dressed in pristine white, radiating familial bliss as they pose for a charming family portrait. In the next image, Priyanka, accompanied by her loved ones, shares a joyful moment with her close friend Tammana Dutt and her family.

4. Ila Arun reacts to Choli Ke Peeche recreation in Crew

Singer and actor Ila Arun reacted to her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche's recreated version in Crew. During an interview with India Today, she said, "They called me five minutes before the launch of the song and asked my blessing. What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why have you done this?" She also added, "Why can't they just create their own number? Young directors should create energetic, powerful songs that will be liked by the younger generation."

5. Parineeti Chopra reacts to pregnancy rumors

At the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra chose to wear a kaftan dress. Later on, after the event, the Kill Dill star decided to switch things up and wore an oversized white shirt paired with black pants. It was her fashion choices at the event that only fueled the pregnancy rumors that were already circulating. Parineeti finally took to her Instagram stories to react to the pregnancy rumors. She wrote a text on her story that read “Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy” with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Well, one can only conclude that she is laughing at the ongoing pregnancy rumors and dismissing the reports.

6. Actor Govinda joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

In a video shared by ANI on X, veteran actor Govinda can be seen joining Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said Govinda told him he wants to “do something for the film industry". “He will be the link between the government and the film industry," Shinde added.

7. Salman Khan gives major update on Dabangg 4

At the screening of Patna Shuklla, Salman Khan updated about starring in Dabangg 4. The actor said, "Bhot Jald, Jaise he dono bhai ek script pe lock ho jaenge, inko (Arbaaz Khan) kuch aur banani hai, humein kuch aur, jaise he ek script pe lock hojaenge uske baad Dabangg release ho jaegi (Very soon. Once both brothers (referring to himself and Arbaaz Khan) agree on a script, Arbaaz wants to make something else, and I want something else. As soon as we lock a script, Dabangg will be released)."

