Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Ram Gopal Varma calls making mythological films ‘dangerous’: ‘You can’t try this in our country’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his outspoken opinions, recently discussed the trend of producing mythological films in India. He described making these films as 'dangerous,' explaining that although they were successful in the past, their current potential for box office success is low without sparking controversy. Varma also suggested alternative approaches for presenting these stories to avoid religious conflicts.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, when asked about the current trend of making mythological films, including a three-part Ramayana, and why these well-known stories continue to be seen as viable despite being familiar to audiences, Ram Gopal Verma responded, “It’s very dangerous to make films on mythological stories. There are two reasons for this–the stories which are known to people and you try to make it different, it can have a reverse effect. You can’t try this in our country because people worship them. In both ways I think it’s very dangerous.”

Ram Gopal Varma mentioned that the situation was different in the past, noting that mythological films like Babubhai Mistry's Sampurana Ramayana and those by NT Rama Rao were successful at that time. He suggested that today, these stories have attained a level of reverence and are subject to greater polarization and scrutiny due to social media and varied interpretations.

He cited Om Raut’s Adipurush, which faced significant criticism, and noted that much of the backlash focused on Saif Ali Khan’s appearance and Hanuman’s depiction. He emphasized that the ongoing critical scrutiny makes it very risky to tackle such topics. Despite this, he acknowledged the filmmakers’ efforts and wished them the best.

When the interviewer mentioned that filmmakers aim to attract younger audiences who might not be familiar with mythological stories, the director suggested that if that's the goal, the film shouldn't be labeled as Ramayana. He argued that presenting a new story without branding it as Ramayana could avoid controversy. He explained that marketing Adipurush as a film starring Prabhas would be perceived differently than if it were presented as Ramayana. He questioned why tackle such a sensitive topic when it could be shown as something entirely new to sidestep potential negativity.

On the professional front, RGV began his directing career in 1989 with the Telugu film Siva. He subsequently directed several notable films, including Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Jungle, Company, Bhoot, Sarkar, Rakta Charitra 1, and Rakta Charitra 2.

