Bollywood Newswrap, December 5: Priyanka Chopra’s production house moves to US; Varun Dhawan-led Baby John’s trailer release date revealed

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 5, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra's production house shifts base to US

It has been learned that Priyanka Chopra's production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, has now relocated its base from India to the United States. The actress' mother, Madhu Chopra, made this revelation.

She told Instant Bollywood, “Purple Pebble America chala gaya, toh abhi hum log yahan India mein kuch nahi bana rahe. But God willing, Priyanka aaye India banane ko, fir dekhi jayegi (Purple Pebble has moved to America, so right now we are not making anything here in India. But God willing, when Priyanka comes to India, we'll see)."

2. Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John's trailer to release on THIS date

The action thriller Baby John is all set to entertain the audience on December 25, the Christmas holiday. It has now been learned that the makers are ready to launch the official trailer of the Varun Dhawan starrer ahead of the film's theatrical release.

A report in Bollywood Hungama revealed that Baby John's trailer will be unveiled on December 9 at a grand event in Mumbai. The cast and crew are expected to be in attendance.

3. Ravi Dubey confirms playing Lakshmana in Ramayana

Ramayana is one of the most highly anticipated projects in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Rama in this Nitesh Tiwari directorial, with Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Yash as King Ravana. Actor Ravi Dubey has now confirmed that he is playing the role of Lakshmana.

In an interview with Connect Cine, when Ravi was asked if he was doing the part, he replied, "With due permission of my makers, I am, yes." He also praised Ranbir Kapoor, saying, "He is the most graceful person I have come across, and I regard and love him like my own elder brother."

4. Amitabh Bachchan gives savage reply to netizen asking Abhishek Bachchan to talk in Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan recently came to his son Abhishek Bachchan's defense after a netizen asked him to speak in Hindi. The person said, "Sir ji hindi me bolne ko kaho jr, bacchan ji ko. English hamari samaj me barobar nahi aati sirji (Sir, please ask Jr Bachchan to speak in Hindi. I don't understand English very well, Sir)."

Noting that the user wrote this in English letters, Big B responded in Hindi, saying, "Wow! What a viewpoint you have! Amazing! You tell him to speak in Hindi, but you write in English letters!"

5. Triptii Dimri leaves many stars behind in THIS feat

IMDb recently unveiled its Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list, and Triptii Dimri has claimed the top spot. She left behind many big names, including Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and more. The Animal actress' rumored BF, Sam Merchant, reacted to it by saying, "Making us proud."

