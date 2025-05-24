Bollywood Newswrap, May 24: Son Of Sardaar actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54, Raghav Juyal joins Shah Rukh Khan’s King, more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Hey, Bollywood buffs! Love entertainment news but got caught up in the weekend mode and missed keeping yourself updated? Well, do not worry; we’ve got you covered. From Son Of Sardaar actor Mukul Dev’s demise to Raghav Juyal joining Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film King, take a look at today’s top news of the day right below!

Here are the top 5 headlines of May 24, 2025

1. Mukul Dev passes away at 54

Actor Mukul Dev, best known for his roles in Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho, among others, passed away on May 23 at 54. His brother Rahul Dev took to his Instagram story and shared the official statement.

It reads, “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night… He’s survived by his daughter, Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal and Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Cremation at 5 pm.” The note further had the details of the cremation ground.

Several celebs, such as Sushmita Sen, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Tusshar Kapoor, and more, mourned the loss on social media.

2. Raghav Juyal joins Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Raghav Juyal has joined Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s much-awaited film King. A source close to the development said, “The casting of King is done to perfection, as the makers have roped in credible and well-known actors for every single character.”

The source further opened up on Saurabh Shukla beginning the shooting for King and shared, “Saurabh Shukla has already started shooting for the film in Mumbai with SRK and Suhana.”

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 gets U/A certificate after 16 cuts

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, but only after undergoing 16 significant modifications. As reported by The Hindu, changes included the rewording of a politically suggestive line to remove direct associations with public figures.

The board also instructed the filmmakers to mute or replace caste-related terms to maintain sensitivity, while religious references were revised to shift from divine obligation to a more universal sense of morality. A traditional doha by Tulsidas was substituted with a line about quiet yet powerful resistance, and a scene emphasizing control was reimagined as a metaphor reflecting subtle societal imbalances.

4. Alia Bhatt looks stunning on day 2 at Cannes

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in a glamorous look. Now, her second-day look, which was for the Lights on Women’s Worth Award, is out and she wins the hearts of the fans with her appearance.

Alia looked gorgeous in an Armani Privé gown, decked with shimmering stones. The Love & War actress opted for matching earrings and a statement ring. However, the highlight is her headpiece, which is definitely stealing the show.

5. Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan may reunite for mytho-horror thriller before Bhediya 2

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan are in talks for a mytho-horror film. A source told us, “Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan are definitely teaming up on Bhediya 2, but there is a delay in the timelines of the shoot of this Amar Kaushik directorial. Before Bhediya 2, the duo is in talks to team up for a one-of-a-kind mytho-horror film, which will also have shades of comedy in the narrative.”

The source further added, “Varun and Dino are also in talks for 2 other scripts and the aforementioned mytho-horror film is in the front runner to be their next collaboration.”

