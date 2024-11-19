Bollywood Newswrap November 18, 2024: Tiger Shroff shares first look from Baaghi 4; Rakesh Roshan provides updates on Krrish 4, his retirement and more.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

Bollywood had a fun start to the new week with some heartfelt personal moments, announcements, fun outings, and more. From Tiger Shroff sharing his fierce first look in Baaghi 4 to Rakesh Roshan sharing updates on his son, Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish franchise's next installment, and more. Here's a roundup of today's top news from the Hindi film industry.

Here are the top headlines from November 18, 2024:

1. Tiger Shroff's first look from Baaghi 4 OUT!

The Baaghi franchise has given unprecedented success to Tiger Shroff and elevated his career like no other film. He seems to equally love it and is ready to entertain the audience again in the fourth instalment of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle on November 18, 2024, and shared a picture of his ruthless role in a blood-splattered washroom giving an insight into his fierce avatar to fans.

2. Rakesh Roshan shares a major update

Rakesh Roshan, who is gearing up for re-releasing his classic film Karan Arjun, recently gave an update on the fourth film in his Krrish franchise. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor-filmmaker revealed he will soon announce a new superhero film in the franchise of Krrish starring his son Hrithik Roshan.

However, he shared that he won't be directing any film in the future apart from his update on Krrish 4. He is known for directing films like Krrish, Karan Arjun, Koi..Mil Gaya, and Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai and more.

3. Priyanka Chopra shared an update from her 'great night'

Priyanka Chopra, who actively shares her daily updates on Instagram, treated fans with pictures of her stylish avatar as she attended a private celebration. In the series of pictures shared by the actress, she looked gorgeous in a short skirt, matching top, and fur jacket paired with long boots as she attended a pre-Christmas party.

She posed in her wonderful look outside a decked-up apartment and penned, "Great night with great people," followed by a red heart and a clinking glass emoji.

4. Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at Telangana government's notice in his concert

Diljit Dosanjh came across a new problem when he received a notice from Telangana Government before his Hyderabad concert to not sing songs mentioning 'alcohol' or 'drugs.'

He seems to not have taken things lightly. Recently, he shared his views on the same as in his Ahmedabad concern and warned that not to poke him, clarifying how even Bollywood actors endorse alcohol, but no one takes action against it.

5. Parineeti Chopra gets a handmade painting as a gift from her mom

Parineeti Chopra shared a new post on her Instagram handle as she received a handmade gift of a 'painting' from her mother, Reena Chopra. It was special since her mother painted a replica of her roka ceremony photo where she clasped fingers with her now-husband Raghav Chadha in a tender moment.

Sharing the picture, Parineeti captioned it, writing, "The greatest artist, my MOM, ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for both of us, this will have a special place of honor in our home. Thank you, mom, @rreenachopra.art." Even Raghav appreciated his mother-in-law, who was happy about this appreciation.