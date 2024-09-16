Call Me Bae’s Ananya Panday has THIS advice for people having pals in same profession just like her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday is born to actor Chunky Panday and designer Bhavna Pandey. Hence, she has lived in the film industry and eventually became besties with starlets like Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. While all of them are in the same profession, they don’t have a sense of rivalry or jealousy. She also thinks that there’s room for everyone.

Recently, during an interview, the Call Me Bae actress spoke about her debut web series along with helmer Collin D'Cunha. While interacting with Instant Bollywood, she also gave advice to people who have friends in the same industry, just like her. Ananya Panday stated, “I would say there’s room for everyone and by someone shining that doesn’t dim your own shine. So, remember that and always support each other and be there for one another.”

When the filmmaker was asked to reveal one hidden quality of the young actress, he divulged that what they don’t know about Ananya is that she is a very prepared actor. The debutant director added that AP knows all her dialogues along with the lines of her co-stars. Moreover, when she comes in front of the camera, she knows how to face it, catch the light, and hit her mark, among other things. Collin stated that all these things are essential for camera acting. But despite all of this, she looks effortless on the screen, and it feels like her dialogue rolls out of her tongue, and she is living the character.

Overwhelmed by the filmmaker’s positive review about her, Panday stated that she learned all this during the shoot of her debut movie, Student Of The Year 2. Calling the Punit Malhotra movie ‘film school', the Dream Girl 2 actress divulged that whatever kind of film it was, she learned everything about film acting on that set. She concluded by saying that it has been a learning process, and she finally felt confident about her craft while shooting for Call Me Bae.

Apart from Ananya, the comedy-drama TV show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

