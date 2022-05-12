‘Cant do Koffee With Karan again’ says Twinkle Khanna and pitches idea for Tea with Twinkle in a funny post

Ever since Karan Johar has announced the new season of Koffee With Karan fans are eagerly waiting for it. From guessing the guest list for this season to talking about it everywhere, fans are doing everything. The bond between Twinkle Khanna and KJo is not hidden from anyone. They do not leave a chance to take a dig at each other openly and yet again the star wife has done it by saying that she cannot do Koffee With Karan again.

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of her sipping tea. In the picture, we can only see her twinkling eyes and her hair tied in roller pins. It is a monochrome picture and sharing this pic, Twinkle wrote, “Just rolling with it! On a set I am prone to mumbling, ‘Shoot me now,’ though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it’s all fun and games. Hmm.. Can’t do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all:) #behindthescenes #shootmenow.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Twinkle Khanna announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film. Akshay Kumar too had taken to his social media to cheer for his wife. Congratulating and rooting for Twinkle, Akshay wrote, “Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs. Funnybones Movies collaborate for their next feature, adapted from @twinklerkhanna’s short story 'Salaam Noni Appa' and directed by Sonal Dabral. Now that’s a whole bunch of talented people coming together to make a story I’ve been fortunate enough to hear from Tina and to sum it up, it’s ‘funny and heart-warming.’ Sending my best wishes to the entire team, Love and prayers.”

