Ananya Panday’s dad Chunky Panday admits he wanted her to focus on achieving stardom first; ‘I used to have fights with her because…’

Ananya Panday is one of the most admired actresses in the industry today, and it’s clear that her skills are inherited from her family. Over time, she has demonstrated her talent and established her status as an actress. Now, her father, Chunky Panday, has revealed that 'he always used to have fights with his daughter to focus on achieving stardom first before becoming a mainstream actor'.

In a recent conversation with Mid Day, Chunky Panday acknowledged that, based on his instincts, he initially wanted his daughter Ananya Panday to prioritize achieving stardom. However, now that she is receiving praise for her performances in projects like CTRL and Call Me Bae, he is pleased to have been proven wrong.

He said, “I used to have fights with her because I felt she should do [mainstream] cinema and she’d say, ‘Dad, I want to be an actor.’ I’d respond saying, ‘You be an actor later, first you become a star.’ Now, I’m realising that perhaps she was right.”

Earlier this year, Chunky appeared on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, Cyrus Says, where he discussed his career. He mentioned that he is currently experiencing a phase he referred to as "reverse nepotism."

He explained that while nepotism usually involves the children of actors becoming actors themselves, he has noticed that since his daughter became a star, he has been receiving a lot of work.

Recognized for his role as Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull comedy franchise, he expressed his surprise and happiness at the increased attention, stating that it brings him immense pride. Chunky admitted that he has never relished his success as much as he does hers, perhaps because he was too occupied during his own rise to fame.

Ananya and Chunky Panday starred together in the 2022 film Liger, where Chunky portrayed her father. Reflecting on their collaboration, the 61-year-old actor shared that they were trying to outdo each other but emphasized that she would always be his little girl and would always have the advantage.

A few years ago, Ananya expressed her admiration for her father’s long-standing film career in an interview with IANS, stating that he has worked hard to establish himself and earn respect in the industry. She conveyed her pride in being his daughter and noted that she had no reason to feel ashamed of it.

