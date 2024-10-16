Citadel: Honey Bunny: Alia Bhatt thinks her 'favorites' Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth are 'smashing'; Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar praise ‘banging’ trailer

On October 15, the trailer of the most anticipated spy series, Citadel: Honey Bunny was dropped. The glimpse of the TV show that stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in key roles made the audience excited. Soon after, several Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and others took to social media to root for the main leads.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alpha star Alia Bhatt reposted the trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny and penned, “This looks so good. My favorites smashing it. @samantharuthprabhuoffl and @varundvn.” She also tagged makers @rajanddk and stated that she can’t wait to watch it.

The National Award-winning actress was joined by Janhvi Kapoor who thought the trailer was ‘banging’. Filmmaker Karan Johar also heaped praise on the team for coming up with an action-packed spin-off to the American television series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In his note, he wrote on his IG stories, “This looks kicka*s. And cannot wait for @samantharuthprabhuoffl and @varundvn to kick some a*s. Best of luck Honey and Bunny.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays the lead in the American spy-action television series Citadel along with Richard Madden also took time from her busy schedule to laud Varun and Samantha. She showed her support for team India and stated on social media, “Back to where it all began for Nadia… the original story… Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer out now. @samantharuthprabhuoffl and @varundvn you are incredible this season. @rajanddk are exceptional.”

In the show, PeeCee plays Nadia Sinh, a top-class Citadel spy agent. She is also currently shooting for the second season of the show. Joining her in rooting for the team of the Indian show was Arjun Kapoor. He also penned words of appreciation for the trailer and stated, “Buckle up, because this one is going to be an epic ride!.”

For the unknown, Citadel: Honey Bunny is created by Raj & DK and written and directed by Raj & DK and Sita Menon. Along with Varun and Samantha, it also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga and Emma Canning and is scheduled to release on November 7, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

