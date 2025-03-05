Box Office: Sohum Shah CHANGES climax of Crazxy post-release; Can the move boost its business?

The Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy is running in cinemas now. Touted to be a one-of-its-kind thriller, Crazxy has recorded an underwhelming theatrical run so far. Opened with Rs 1 crore, the movie put up a total of Rs 5.25 crore net in its 6 days of theatrical run at the Indian box office.

Acknowledging the criticism around its less-satisfying climax, the makers have now decided to change the ending for an impactful experience. The new version will reportedly begin playing in cinemas from this Friday onwards. The question rises- Can this bold move of Sohum Shah benefit the movie as per business concerns?

Advertisement

Changing the climax post-release has not been seen in recent times for any movie. Since, Crazxy majorly received positive word-of-mouth and the only criticism was about its less satisfying climax, this move can definitely give a new life to its box office performance.

The makers need to spread the word well so that they can bring not only the new audience but also the ones who had already watched the original climax in cinemas again. Though, a very less percent of the audience (true cinephiles) is expected to revisit the cinemas just for the new ending. Majorly, the crowd is likely to wait for its streaming release.

Advertisement

The Girish Kohli-directed movie might see some surge in collections after this move. However, it is not expected to do anything magical for the movie. The box office fate of Crazxy is almost locked and that shall not change with the new climax.

On the work front, Sohum Shah is expected to begin the production of the Tumbbad sequel very soon. Looking at the cult status around its first installment, the mytho-horror sequel should see a banger theatrical run.

Crazxy in cinemas

Crazxy is playing in cinemas now. The updated version with new climax will be available in cinemas from March 7th onwards. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.