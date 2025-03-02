Crazxy Day 3 Box Office: Sohum Shah's thriller records nominal growth; wraps weekend slightly under Rs 4 crore
The Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy has wrapped its opening weekend on a reasonable note. However, it will have to show better trends in order to succeed. Deets Inside.
Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, and directed by Girish Kohli, couldn't make its opening weekend big. The one-of-its-kind thriller kept witnessing muted growth over the weekend.
Crazxy posts a weekend of Rs 3 crore; needs to hold well
Backed by Sohum Shah Films, the movie remained decent in its first weekend. Opened with Rs 1 crore on Day 1, the thriller drama added Rs 1.35 crore on its second day. As per estimates, the movie witnessed a nominal growth on Day 3 and added another Rs 1.50 crore to the tally.
The total cume of Crazxy now stands at Rs 3.85 crore net at the Indian box office. This is a reasonable start for such a movie made on a controlled budget. However, it will have to show better trends on the weekdays in order to sail through a successful theatrical run.
It will have to collect at least Rs 15 crore to bag a successful verdict at the box office. Though the movie is receiving positive response from the audience, it's box office performance needs a big push. It will be interesting to see if the movie can hold well at least till Holi 2025, until the arrival of John Abraham's The Diplomat.
Day-Wise Net Collections Of Crazxy Are Listed Below:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 1 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Total
|Rs 3.85 crore
Crazxy In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
