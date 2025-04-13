Jewel Thief: Jaideep Ahlawat’s INSANE dance moves in Jaadu song have fans saying ‘Vickyfication of Hathiram Choudhary’

The first track from Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's much-awaited thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was released earlier this week. Named Jaadu, the energetic dance number features the two lead actors alongside Nikita Dutta. While Saif revisited his stylish Race days with his moves, it was Jaideep who truly amazed fans. Known for his typically intense roles, Jaideep surprised viewers with his unexpected and impressive dance skills with fans saying 'Vickyfication of Hathiram Choudhary.'

Jaideep Ahlawat took to Instagram to share a clip from the song, showcasing his smooth moves as he gracefully danced to the upbeat track. In the video, he flawlessly kept up with the background dancers, at times even stealing the spotlight from Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta.

Fans were quick to react, flooding the comment section with surprised and impressed reactions to his unexpected dance performance.

Social media erupted with reactions from fans, with one person commenting, “The Vickyfication of Hathi Ram Choudhary.” Another fan couldn’t contain their excitement, writing, “Ahhh excuse needed sirrrrrrrr what is this next level coolness? WHAT CAN HE NOT ACE?”

Others expressed their amazement, with one fan saying, “Airport pe bua naache hai teri just got real,” while another exclaimed, “Ok def the coolest thing on my feed today. Can’t believe they made him dance! What a great actor :)” Many were caught off guard by the unexpected performance, with one user noting, “This was totally unexpected.”

Fans also praised his skills, with one saying, “Giving everyone a run for their money with those moves, Hathiram!” And while people were preparing for Saif Ali Khan, another fan quipped, “Ahlawat saab came out of syllabus and killed it!!” One final comment summed it up perfectly, “Internet was absolutely NOTTTTT READY FOR THIS!!!!!”

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Producer Siddharth Anand is making his OTT debut with the movie. It is slated to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025. The official trailer will reportedly be out on April 14.

