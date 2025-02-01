Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Shabana Azmi, Jyothika’s upcoming thriller-drama

Farhan Akhtar’s Dabba Cartel has already created a buzz, and with its recently released teaser, excitement is at an all-time high. Featuring powerhouse performers Shabana Azmi and Jyothika in lead roles, the show promises a gripping storyline. Wondering when and where you can watch it? Keep scrolling for all the details!

When and where to watch Dabba Cartel

Netflix India recently teamed up with Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and others for a special Instagram post, unveiling the teaser of Dabba Cartel along with its release date. The much-anticipated series is set to premiere on February 28, on Netflix.

Netflix announces Dabba Cartel’s OTT release date:

Plot and Teaser of the Dabba Cartel

The Dabba Cartel teaser, running for 1 minute and 9 seconds, offers a gripping glimpse into the lives of 5 seemingly ordinary women from Thane, Maharashtra, who secretly operate a drug cartel under the cover of a tiffin delivery service.

The teaser kicks off with Shabana Azmi’s commanding voice emphasizing the stark realities of business—profits and losses. As the clip unfolds, these women are seen navigating the high-stakes world of drug trafficking, driven by the lure of money. The teaser ends with a tense moment where Jyothika questions Azmi, hinting at the dangerous empire they have built.

What appears to be a simple homemade meal delivery business soon reveals a shocking twist. These middle-class women are not just serving food—they are smuggling drugs inside tiffin boxes, turning an everyday service into a secret cartel.

Cast and crew of Dabba Cartel

The powerful ensemble cast of Dabba Cartel is led by Shabana Azmi, who appears to be the mastermind of the operation, alongside Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Sai Tamhankar. Lillete Dubey, who previously collaborated with Azmi in Aparna Sen’s Sonata (2017), plays a significant role as her voice of conscience. Jyothika also features prominently in the series.

Among the male cast, the show includes the talented Gajraj Rao and Jisshu Sengupta.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The show has been created by Shibani Dandekar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda, promising a gripping and unconventional crime drama.