Dangal actor Zaira Wasim suggests people to 'check twice before consuming stuff from local bakeries' after finding mold in her pie

Former actress Zaira Wasim was recently at a café in Jammu and Kashmir wherein she ordered a pie to enjoy. But unlike what she expected, the dessert left a bitter taste in her mouth. A while ago, she took to her social media and expressed her concern upon finding mild in her pie.

The clip gives a closer look at the piece of food item bought from a local café in Srinagar. In the caption, Zaira Wasim penned, “People, check twice before you consume stuff from local bakeries. Mold in the pie.”

Take a look:

The Dangal actress might have worked for a brief period in the Hindi film industry. However, the three movies in which she showcased her talent received several accolades and appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

She made her film debut with the biographical sports film, Dangal alongside actors like Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Aparshakti Khurana. At the 64th National Film Awards, Zaira won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the former actress shared that her father had no clue when she won a National Award. “It took me 2 hours to explain what a National Award is and he still did not think it was a big thing. But then when I was actually there, receiving it, that's when my parents were really proud,” she told us.

The following year, in 2017, she starred again with Mr Perfectionist in the musical drama film titled Secret Superstar. The movie, which highlighted several social issues, was positively received by cinema lovers. Then came her last movie, The Sky Is Pink, with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. In the emotional biographical film, Wasim played the role of Aisha Chaudhary, a girl who suffered from a severe ailment.

The 2019 movie marked her last project in Bollywood soon after which she announced her retirement from the film industry citing religious reasons. She even requested her fans to pull out all her pictures from social media and help her start a new chapter.

