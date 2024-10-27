Dapper Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur raise hotness levels at UFC match in Abu Dhabi; PIC

New dads Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted enjoying themselves at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Yas Island. Dhawan shared a photo on his Instagram Stories featuring himself, Ranveer, and Aditya, raising the hotness bar as they looked dapper while enjoying the game night.

In the picture, the Don 3 actor looked stunning with his well-groomed beard and hair styled up, wearing a stylish gold and black shirt with black pants. Meanwhile, Varun chose a classic look with a black t-shirt, a jacket, and denim jeans.

Aditya looked sharp in a blue t-shirt paired with black denim jeans. The trio captured in one frame presents a truly refreshing sight.

Check out the picture here:

On the professional front, Singh is currently filming Don 3 with Kiara Advani under the direction of Farhan Akhtar. Pinkvilla previously reported that Farhan expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “We will begin shooting for Don 3 next year (2025), and I’m really looking forward to it.”

In a recent podcast hosted by YouTuber Raj Shamani, Farhan was asked about his decision to cast Ranveer Singh in Don 3 and why he didn’t consider a trilogy featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

He explained that the script for Don 3 called for a "next-generation actor" like Ranveer, praising him as a "charming," "mischievous," and energetic talent.

The actor-director believes that Ranveer has yet to take on a role similar to the one he will portray in this upcoming installment of Don. He mentioned that the Simmba star's potential is still "untapped" in certain aspects of his acting career.

On the other hand, Dhawan will next appear in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. He also has Baby John and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor lined up.

Meanwhile, Aditya will be featured in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. This film serves as a sequel to the 2007 release Life In A Metro.

It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and others in significant roles. Metro In Dino is scheduled to hit theaters on November 29, 2024.

