Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh gear up for their first child's arrival by curating thoughtful gift boxes for acquaintances? Here's what we know

As excited and impatient as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently waiting for the arrival of their first child, their fans are also keeping their eyes glued to the screens, waiting for the good news. While the celebrity couple is inching towards their delivery month, i.e., September 2024, they have probably started preparing for the celebration.

An image has now gone viral on social media that suggests parents-to-be have started curating customized gift boxes. It’s indicated that they will probably be shared with their friends and family members, announcing the child’s gender. A user on Reddit shared a picture on the social media site, stating it was posted by the brand that’s working on curating the hampers.

The user noted in the caption, “Read somewhere on the sub that Deepika Padukone might be having a boy. Saw this on a brands page and screenshotted it. Could just be mere packaging and nothing deeper to why they used blue. But since its a clothing brand and they used blue maybe they kinda guessed via her selections? Idk.” (sic)

The image shows two boxes covered with plain brown wrappers. It’s tied with delicate ceramic hangings in shades of blue. The brand also penned, “@deepikapadukone’s order being gift packed.”

Take a look:

Deepika is on the last leg of her pregnancy. But that hasn’t stopped her from dressing up, heading out to her favorite restaurant in Mumbai, and satisfying her cravings. A couple of hours ago, on August 8, the actress was spotted exiting an eatery in Mumbai.

The mom-to-be was glowing in her green floral attire. As she left the spot, she very generously posed for pictures with her fans and then headed carefully towards her car.

Looking at this picture shared above, what do you think? Is the couple preparing for their baby shower, or are these boxes being packed to be distributed to the paparazzi after the baby’s announcement, just like Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal did? We will have to wait for the child’s arrival to see that!

