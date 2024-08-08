Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone glows in green attire, clicks selfies with fans post dinner outing; see PICS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath to hear the news of the couple being blessed with their first child. The actress, who is expecting her baby next month, was recently spotted in the Bandra vicinity of Mumbai.

It seems like the mom-to-be was out to satiate her cravings for some Chinese food. Hence, she was papped outside a Chinese restaurant in the city. As she rushed towards her swanky luxury car, the actress also took a moment to click pictures with her excited fans. For the night out, she went with a green silk, free-flowing, full-sleeved kurta.

Deepika Padukone paired it with white pants and a pair of brown footwear. While she left her hair open in cascading waves, the actress went with minimal makeup with glossy brown lips.



Since the couple announced their pregnancy, the actress has been spotted exiting diners in Mumbai, more than usual. Sometimes with her mom and other times with her entire family, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika has been relishing all that’s been tempting her.

A couple of weeks ago, she also dropped a picture of desserts and other tempting food items on her social media feed and revealed that she eats well. She also spoke about her diet and making it a way of life. While the Fighter actress has always followed a balanced diet, she also often indulges in food that feeds her soul.

“Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well! Ask anyone who knows me. So don’t believe anything else you might hear or read. Now, do I indulge? Of course, I do, as demonstrated above! But it most certainly isn’t my way of life,” a part of her post read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham again with stars like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana.

As per an Instagram post that the couple dropped a couple of weeks ago, they are expecting their first child in September 2024.

