Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's throwback PIC with baby goes viral after couple announces pregnancy

Bollywood's beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, brought joy to their fans by announcing on Instagram that they are expecting their first baby. The couple shared a touching post announcing the arrival of their little one in September 2024. This announcement comes after six years of marriage for the couple. Now, an old picture of the couple with a baby is doing rounds on social media after their pregnancy announcement.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s old picture with a baby goes viral

After the power couple of Bollywood industry, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy through a social media post, an old photo of the love birds along with a baby from their family wedding has gone viral on social media. A fan with the user name @flawsthatshine took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter), to share the picture and captioned it with a string of holding back tears emoji. In the picture, Deepika is seen holding the baby and flashing a wide smile as the baby gently touches Ranveer’s cheeks making him smile as well.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

Today, on February 29, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram handle to make a collaborative post and announced their first pregnancy. The text in the post read, “September, 2024. Deepika & Ranveer,” and captioned the post with two folded hands emoji and an evil eye emoji.

About Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Their love story began unfolding on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's captivating film, Ram Leela. Their successful collaboration extended to two more cinematic masterpieces - Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. After dating for nearly six years, the couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, amidst the stunning scenery of Lake Como, Italy. Surrounded by close friends and family, they exchanged vows, embarking on a new journey together. The chemistry they displayed on screen seamlessly translated into real-life love, crafting a fairy-tale romance that continues to enchant audiences.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Lately, Deepika Padukone starred in the exhilarating aerial action movie Fighter, her first project alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this patriotic film premiered in cinemas on January 25th, captivating viewers with its thrilling storyline.

In the upcoming days, Deepika is all set to appear in the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, where she'll share the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she's preparing to portray Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's renowned cop universe in the eagerly awaited Singham Again. This much-anticipated film features a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, ensuring an exciting movie experience for audiences.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh made headlines by announcing his role in the Don series, including the much-anticipated Don 3, which is about to begin filming soon. But that's not all; he's also set to star in Singham Again alongside his wife Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and others. In a recent report by Midday, it's revealed that Ranveer and Kiara Advani will team up for the first time in Don 3, and they're preparing intensively under the guidance of director Farhan Akhtar.

The pair will begin their physical training, which includes agility exercises, by the end of March. Martial arts specialists from Thailand have been enlisted to help them with the intense training regimen to ensure they're ready for the challenging scenes. There's a lot of anticipation as the actors prepare for their action-packed roles in this eagerly awaited movie.

