Shah Rukh Khan's stunning MET Gala 2025 debut gets splendid shout-out from Amul India, fans can't get over it

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry and has a huge fan base. King Khan's stardom knows no bounds. Recently, he made his much-awaited MET Gala 2025 debut in a stunning look, and we are just so obsessed with it. Just when we thought it couldn't get any better, Amul India took to social media to honor the superstar with a beautiful graphic featuring SRK's amazing MET Gala look, dubbing him 'India's Biggest GalaKaar'. Fans are absolutely loving the nod to their beloved Baadshah!

Taking to Instagram today (May 7), Amul India paid a delightful tribute to Shah Rukh Khan. The post featured an animated version of the superstar in his MET Gala 2025 look, with a cane in one hand and Amul butter toast in the other.

The artwork was accompanied by the text, "India's biggest Galakaar!" They shared the post with the caption, "#Amul Topical: Shahrukh Khan attends the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event!"

Fans flooded the comment section with praise as soon as the post was shared, and we can't help but agree with them. A user wrote, "Hahah love this." While another commented, "Wah kya baat hai." One also commented, "Admin never disappoints me." Meanwhile, another wrote, "They never miss to rub-off any trend, this is cute." One simply added, "So beautiful."

Earlier, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and thanked his fashion designer, Sabyasachi, for introducing him to the Met Gala. Sharing two photos of him in his MET Gala avatar, one in color and the other monochrome, he wrote, "Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala."

SRK further added, "It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!"

For the unversed, it wasn't only SRK, but Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh also made their MET Gala 2025 debut in stunning looks, owning the red carpet and how! Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Mona Patel, Natasha Poonawala, Prabal Gurung, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee were also present at the event.

