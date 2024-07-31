10 best Dev Anand dialogues that are a treasure trove of emotions

Dev Anand dialogues not only prove his acting prowess but also showcase his talent. The late legendary actor made his acting debut in 1964 with the movie Hum Ek Hain. He appeared in several successful movies such as Kala Pani, Guide, Baazi, CID, Johny Mera Naam, Ishk Ishk Ishk, and more. Apart from his acting skills, Dev Anand's dialogues captivated everyone.

He was born on September 26, 1923, and breathed his last on December 3, 2011. As we celebrate his filmography, let’s have a look at some of his best dialogues that are still popular among fans.

10 best Dev Anand dialogues that will always be memorable

1. Musibat aur zindagi ka kehte hai chitta tak ka saath rehta hai

The line is taken from the movie Guide and it means 'It is said that problems and life stay together until you die.' The 1965 film follows a tourist guide who meets an unhappy married woman wanting to take up dancing. She becomes a successful dancer with his motivation. However, success corrupts the man's mind.

2. Johny bure kaam toh karta hai lekin imaan ke saath

This iconic Dev Anand dialogue is taken from the movie Johny Mera Naam. This line translates 'Johny does bad things but with honesty.' The movie shows brothers Mohan and Sohan both grew up without a father. While Mohan aims to kill the man who murdered their dad, Sohan follows in his father's footsteps by becoming a police officer. When this job forces him to go undercover as a smuggler named Johny, Sohan discovers something that will change his life forever.

3. Na sukh hai, na dukh hai, na deen hai, na duniya, na insaan, na bhagwan ... sirf main hoon, main hoon, main hoon, main ... sirf main

This line is from Guide movie and translates as 'There is no joy, no grief, no pity, no world, no human, no God ... only I am there, I am there, I am there, me, only me.

4. Lagta hai aaj har ichcha poori hogi ... par mazaa dekho ... aaj koi ichcha hi nahi rahi

Another iconic Guide dialogue by Dev Anand translates as 'Feels like all my wishes will be fulfilled today ... but the fun is ... today I don't have any wishes left.'

5. Jis jagah ko dekh kar parmatma ki yaad aaye ... woh tirth kehlata hai ... aur jis aadmi ke darshan se parmatma mein bhakti jage ... woh Mahatma kehlata hai

Guide is one of the most acclaimed movies of Dev Anand and each dialogue of him from the movie is mention-worthy. This line translates as 'The sight of a place that reminds you of the supreme soul ... is called a pilgrimage ... and the sight of the man which raises devotion in the supreme soul ... that man is called a Mahatma.'

6. Yeh azaadi ki ladai mere mar jaane se khatam nahi hogi ... yeh ladai toh mere mar jaane ke baad shuru hogi ... aur us waqt tak ladi jaati rahegi jab tak yeh Bharat maa ke bichade hue bachche maa ki ghod mein vapas nahi chale jaate

Taken from the movie Ye Gulistan Hamara, this dialogue translates as 'This battle of independence won't end after I die ... this battle will start after I die ... and it will go on until these separated children of India don't return into the lap of their mother.' This movie was released in 1973.

7. Intezari ka waqt aur dil se bahut taluk hota hai ... jab humne intezar kiya toh unka dil nahi tha ... aur jab unhone intezar kiya toh hamara dil nahi tha

This dialogue is taken from the movie Ishk Ishk Ishk. The line means 'There is a big connection between waiting time and the heart ... when I was waiting then her heart was not there ... and when she was waiting then my heart was not there.'

8. Jab aurat ka dil tootta hai, toh woh apni sari zindagi un tukdon ko baantene mein kharch kar deti hai ... aur jab mard ka dil tootta hai, toh woh apni sari zindagi un tukdon ko sametne mein

It is taken from the movie Gambler. The line translates as 'When the heart of a woman breaks, then she spends her entire life distributing those broken pieces ... and when the heart of a man breaks, then he spends his entire life collecting those broken pieces.' The movie was released in 1971.

9. Zindagi ke do hisse hote hai ... ek sawal doosra jawab

This is one of the best Dev Anand dialogues and it is taken from the film Funtoosh. The line translates as 'Life has two parts ... one is the question and the other is the answer.'

10. Bekarari hadh se badh jaye usse sada kehte hai ... aur vaada karke derr se aane ko ada kehte hai

This Dev Anand dialogue is taken from Des Pardes. It means 'When excitement rises above the limit it is called forever ... and making a promise and coming late is called style.'

Let us know which Dev Anand's dialogue is your favorite in the comment section!

