Emergency OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher’s historical drama after its theatrical run

The historical biographical drama Emergency was released in theaters on January 17, 2025. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. Anupam Kher also features in a pivotal role. It has now been learned where the movie will be available to stream after its theatrical run. Emergency will have its OTT release on Netflix.

According to the posters of the recently released film Emergency, its streaming partner is Netflix. The audience will get the opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes. They can watch it for the first time if they miss it in theaters or relive the experience. However, there is no clarity yet about the date of the digital release.

The film is based on the time period when Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country. Alongside Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the cast also includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and more.

The official trailer that was unveiled ahead of the theatrical release offers a glimpse into this defining chapter of Indian history. Watch the trailer here!

Earlier, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on the release day of the movie. Addressing Kangana Ranaut, he said, “My dearest Kangana! Congratulations and my best wishes for the release of #Emergency!”

Talking about being directed by her, Kher continued, “It was a pleasure and also inspirational to be directed by you. You have made this film with amazing compassion and sincerity. You did both the roles, that of the director and the actor, brilliantly. Your courage to make films with varied themes is really admirable.”

The actor added, “I wish and pray that the film does very well at the box office. Love and prayers always! Jai Ho! @kanganaranaut #EmergencyReleasingToday.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency is a Manikarnika Films production. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut, Renu Pitti, and Umesh KR Bansal. It is currently running in cinemas.

