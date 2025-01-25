Bollywood Newswrap, January 25: Shahid Kapoor is happy about Saif Ali Khan ‘doing well’; Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava’s makers suggested to consult historians

Today, January 25, 2025, was the last Saturday of the month. It was packed with many important Bollywood updates. You don’t need to worry if you missed out on any of them. From Shahid Kapoor expressing his happiness about Saif Ali Khan ‘doing well’ to Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava makers being suggested by a former MP to consult historians, this newswrap has the top headlines of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 25, 2025:

1. Shahid Kapoor talks about Saif Ali Khan post his discharge

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder and admitted to the hospital. He was discharged on January 21. In a recent conversation with Screen, Shahid Kapoor, who has worked with Saif in Rangoon, said, “We all are just happy to see that he is back and doing well.”

2. Chhaava makers suggested to consult historians before release

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama Chhaava is slated to release on February 14. Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who is also a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, talked about the movie to PTI. He revealed that he offered to connect the makers with historians before the release so that the ‘inaccuracies’ could be addressed.

3. Arrested suspect in Saif Ali Khan Attack case had ‘additional’ accomplices?

As per Indian Express, the police in their remand application filed in the Bandra court, revealed that they were investigating the potential involvement of an accomplice in the attack on Saif Ali Khan. The police said, “During investigation, it has been strongly suspected that the arrested accused may have additional accomplices, and an inquiry regarding this is underway with the arrested accused.”

4. Shahid Kapoor reveals he was once made to feel ‘lesser’

Talking to Raj Shamani, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he was once put in a situation where he was caused to feel ‘lesser.’ He shared that this happened to him before Kabir Singh.

5. Walker Blanco reacts to Ananya Panday’s photoshoot

Ananya Panday’s rumored beau Walker Blanco recently took to Instagram Stories and reshared her latest photoshoot. He gave a shoutout to her with sunflower emojis.

