Deva: Pooja Hegde and team cut cake as they wrap the film while Shahid Kapoor gives celebration a miss; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor has been consistent in sharing pictures from the sets, leaving fans all the more excited about the film. What adds to the anticipation is surely the actor’s bulked-up physique and new hair look that he has adopted for Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial.

While fans are already hooked on the latest developments, the makers have now announced the film’s shoot wrap-up.

It's a wrap on Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva

Today, on July 9, a while back, the official Instagram handle of Roy Kapur Films dropped a series of pictures to announce the shoot wrap-up of Deva. In the first picture, we can see Pooja Hegde, director Rosshan Andrrews, and producer Sidharth Roy Kapur along with other team members cutting the special wrap-up cake.

However, surprisingly, Shahid Kapoor gave the celebrations a miss as he wasn’t in either of the pictures. The following pictures featured Pooja sitting beside the wrap-up cake, followed by other pictures to announce the major development.

“And #ThatsAWrap on #DEVA! A thrilling, action-packed adventure coming your way real soon!,” the post was captioned.

Take a look

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, fans reacted to the post expressing their excitement. A fan wrote, “Finally wrap up of Deva!,” another fan commented,“Eagerly waiting for Deva as Shahid Kapoor posters pls” while a third fan remarked, “can't wait to watch Deva” and another fan queried, “Where is Shahid ?”

It is important to mention that last year on October 24, 2023, Shahid dropped the first look from the film. He had also announced that the film will hit the theaters on October 11, 2024.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned the post, “DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024. @hegdepooja @rosshanandrrews @shariq_patel #SiddharthRoyKapur @zeestudiosofficial @RoyKapurFilms @zeemusiccompany @Zeecinema.”

About Deva

To tell you a little about the upcoming action thriller, Deva is a story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Additionally, Shahid also has Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues in the pipeline which will be available for streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. The film will be released in five languages.

