EXCLUSIVE: Tera Yaar Hoon Main to star Neha Khan in lead role alongside Indra Kumar’s son Aman Indra Kumar; details inside

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is already creating a stir with its star-studded launch event attended by superstars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. The film marks the debut of Indra Kumar’s son, Aman Indra Kumar. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the film will also star Neha Khan in the lead role, adding even more anticipation to the buzz!

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Neha Khan will be playing the character of Tanisha in Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Her portrayal promises to be captivating, as she will be seen as a stunning, confident, and magnetic young woman who effortlessly grabs everyone’s attention. Bold and stylish, Tanisha’s presence will bring a strong, dynamic energy to the story, adding an exciting layer to the narrative.

In addition to her intriguing character, we’ve also learned that Neha Khan spent 8 to 10 days shooting in Mumbai, including for a glamorous, high-energy song that is sure to dazzle audiences.

Earlier, Indra Kumar expressed his excitement about bringing the father-son duo Udit and Aditya Narayan together for a special song in his son Aman’s debut film, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama. Reflecting on a similar collaboration from 40 years ago, when he produced Mohabbat, he recalled how Kishore Kumar and Amit Kumar sang for a song featuring Amjad Khan and Anil Kapoor. Now, with Udit and Aditya Narayan lending their voices for his son’s film, he feels that life has come full circle.

He also shared his happiness about working with the Narayans, praising their immense talent. Having worked with Udit on many of his films, he is confident that the audience will connect with the song, especially since it features a real father-son duo—Paresh Rawal and Aman—paired with the real-life Narayans.

In addition to debutant Aman Indra Kumar, Tera Yaar Hoon Main also stars Akansha Sharma and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film marks his return to the romantic genre, blending music, action, and heartfelt moments. Produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Enter 10 under Indira Enterprise and BIK Productions, the film promises an exciting and memorable experience for viewers when it hits theaters in 2025.

The story is expected to offer a fresh perspective on modern relationships, exploring themes of personal growth, companionship, and navigating the complexities of life in today’s fast-paced world.