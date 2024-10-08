Dharma turns 44: 5 films by the production house that show us ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai'

Have you ever found your partner in your best friend or vice versa? If so, you’d know that 'Pyar Dosti Hai' is already a beloved concept in Bollywood, popularized by Dharma Productions. We often believe that our friends understand us better than anyone else, support us, believe in us, and, most importantly, celebrate every moment in life. So, when you find the love of your life in that friendship, or gain a friend in your partner, it makes the journey of togetherness even more beautiful. As Dharma Productions celebrates 44 years, we’ve curated a list of 7 Dharma films that taught us 'Pyar Dosti Hai,' to relive the magic of friendship turning into love.

5 Dharma Production films that teach us ‘Pyar Dosti Hai’

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

The first film that brought the popular concept of 'Pyar Dosti Hai' to the forefront was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, marking Karan Johar's directorial debut. In the film, Rahul and Anjali are best friends, with Anjali secretly falling in love with Rahul. However, Rahul becomes interested in Tina, a new student at college, and eventually marries her, leaving Anjali heartbroken. Eight years later, Rahul and Anjali reconnect, and their friendship blossoms into romance.

From their playful fights, teasing, and unique quirks to the way they support each other, Rahul and Anjali's bond captivated audiences. As they reconnect years later, we see how they never truly moved on from their feelings for one another, highlighting the deep love that can grow from friendship.

2. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Cast: Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan

Kal Ho Naa Ho's main theme is teaching us to value every moment of life. However, it explores two interesting friendship plots between Naina and Aman, where the latter enters a ray of hope in her life, solves her problems, supports her, and brings her lots of happiness.

On the other hand, Naina's other friend Rohit cares for her, teases her, understands her, and appreciates her the way she is, and he begins to love her.

Both friendships are full of affection, jokes, and trust, and Aman, Rohit, and Naina somehow fill a certain space in the life of the other one as they navigate through their fate. It was the kind of friendship that everyone looked for in their partner.

3. Student of the Year (2012)

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Movie Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Student of the Year is remembered for the debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. However, the underrated friendship between the characters Shanaya, Rohan, and Abhimanyu takes us to where love blossomed between friends in college. Despite dating Rohan, Shanaya is upset with his lack of affection and begins to fake dating his friend Abhimanyu to make Rohan jealous.

However, Shanaya and Abhimanyu gradually fall in love. The fun bond and rivalry between friends with a hint of laughter, understanding, and banter take us back to those fun days of college when several couples formed and found their happily ever after.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/ 10

Movie Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor

Have you happened to reconnect with a friend you barely knew in school or college? If so, then you can relate more to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It precisely portrays modern friendship where Naina and Bunny, former classmates turned friends, go on a trip, share fun moments, engage in banter and healthy competition, appreciate each other's different personalities, and uplift each other.

As Naina falls in love with Bunny, he leaves to follow his dreams, and she continues with life only to reconnect and fall in love after several years. The friendship in your 20s turned into love in your 30s, and it is an ideal watch if you gradually fall in love with your friend years later.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

IMDb Rating: 5.8/ 10

Movie Cast: Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai

Friendship often takes a hit when one friend falls in love and the other does not. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil follows a similar friendship between Alizeh and Ayan, who quickly become friends. Their bond is playful, supportive, deep, vulnerable, and full of experiences as they fulfill a couple of unique plans. As Ayan falls in love with Alizeh, who can't reciprocate his feelings similarly, their friendship gets broken, and they part ways.

They again reconnect and continue their journey with affection, irrespective of the world's opinion. It showcases how the genuine care and warmth of friendship don't require a name or approval from the world.

As you journey from friends to soulmates, filled with doubts and uncertainty about the future, these Dharma films provide the perfect comfort and clarity. They help us understand why a friend can become the love of your life and what that beautiful journey might look and feel like. So, why wait? Set your playlist, block your schedule, and relive the magic of 'Pyar Dosti Hai' with these beloved Dharma films.

