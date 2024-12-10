Dharmendra gets summoned by Patiala House Court in Delhi in THIS case; details inside

Actor Dharmendra has been embroiled in legal trouble after the Patiala House Court in Delhi summoned him and two others in a ‘cheating’ case linked to his Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise.

Yes, you heard that right! Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal has summoned Dharmendra after businessman Sushil Kumar accused him of being deceived into investing in the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise.

The judge’s order, issued on December 5, pointed out that the evidence suggests the accused knowingly misled the complainant, revealing a potential case of cheating.

As per ANI, the judge said, "The evidence on record prima facie indicates that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent, and the ingredients of the offense of cheating are duly disclosed."

The court has ordered the summons for the actor and two other individuals, accusing them of offenses under sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Additionally, the two other accused face charges of criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the IPC.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 20, 2025, stating that at this stage, only a preliminary case needs to be presented without delving into the full merits. Evidence, such as a letter of intent with the Garam Dharam Dhaba logo, points to the involvement of the restaurant in the transaction with co-accused individuals acting on behalf of Dharam Singh Deol.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sushil Kumar, the complainant, stated that in April 2018, he was approached by associates of Dharam Singh Deol to invest in a Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise in Uttar Pradesh. He was promised a 7% return on a Rs 41 lakh investment, along with full support, and was drawn in by the success of existing branches.

A formal agreement for Rs 63 lakh was signed in September 2018. However, after paying Rs 17.70 lakh and buying land in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, the promised commitments were not met. Sushil later reported threats and financial losses, opting to seek a refund rather than pursue the franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol fulfills son's duties as he requests media to give Dharmendra some space after latter's birthday celebration; Hema Malini calls hubby 'man of her dreams'