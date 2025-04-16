Dia Mirza recalls 'shaking' and 'vomiting' after shooting 'emotionally and physically demanding' r*pe scene in Kaafir

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina starred in a 2019 web series titled Kaafir. Recently, the show was re-released as a film on Zee5. During an interview, the actress recalled shaking and vomiting after shooting the emotionally and physically demanding r*pe scene in the Sonam Nair show.

Dia Mirza recently went down memory lane and recalled filming for the drama-thriller, Kaafir. While talking to News 18 about the TV show, which was converted into a film and re-released on OTT, the actress stated that shooting the r*pe scene was hard. She further divulged, “I was shaking physically after we got done with filming that scene. I remember throwing up. I vomited after we finished rolling that entire sequence.”

The Nadaaniyan actress also expressed that the situations were “emotionally and physically demanding”. Mirza also opined that when one takes their entire body into the truth of that moment, they feel it in its full extent.

In the same chat, she further shared with the publication that they were filming in the most poetically beautiful environment in Himachal. Since they were shooting between 15 and 18 minutes of springtime a day, the work days were long and grueling. However, playing that part felt rewarding to her and was a lifetime opportunity. Since such compelling and captivating stories don’t really get told, it was a win-win situation for her.

For the unknown, Kaafir was originally released as an 8-episode TV show which premiered on June 15, 2019. Written by Bhavani Iyer, it’s inspired by a true story. The official synopsis of the film on its streaming platform reads, “A Pakistani woman named Kainaaz enters India by a twist of fate and gets wrongly jailed as a militant. Years later, a journalist fights hard to bring her justice, but a trail of lies is revealed.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

